Bangkok

Bangkok officials say 100% of residents will be fully vaccinated by end of the year

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์
image
image

Bangkok’s entire population will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year, according to Governor Aswin Kwanmuang. He says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set a goal of vaccinating 100% of residents by the end of 2021.

According to a Thai PBS World report, 8,734,534 people have now received their first dose and 7,512,946 their second. 85% of high-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying conditions, have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 70% are fully vaccinated.

Aswin says the BMA is also working with the Labour Ministry to provide free vaccination for migrant workers in the capital. The service is being offered daily at the Thai-Japanese Stadium, also known as the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre, located in the Din Daeng district. Officials across all districts have also been instructed to check for unvaccinated migrant workers employed at restaurants or stores and ensure they get vaccinated.

The governor says if people are unable to get to vaccination centres and there is enough demand, officials will launch a mobile vaccination unit to offer on-site vaccination for workers.

According to Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the BMA, officials have been urging people who are not yet vaccinated to come forward, with vaccine rollouts now covering most areas of the capital. The largest vaccination centres are currently at BMA-run hospitals, field health service centres, mobile services, and the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

image

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-11-17 11:15
Residents maybe close to 100%, but not the workers who are 'residents' from other Provinces when they return (and certainly not the illegal ones).
image
Bob20
2021-11-17 11:17
Nowhere reaches 100% vaccination of the population for the simple fact that the very youngest are included in "the population" but will not be jabbed. Plus there is always a certain part of the population that can't receive the vaccine…
image
notpoor
2021-11-17 11:48
29 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Nowhere reaches 100% vaccination of the population for the simple fact that the very youngest are included in "the population" but will not be jabbed. Plus there is always a certain part of the population…
image
Stardust
2021-11-17 11:50
28 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Nowhere reaches 100% vaccination of the population for the simple fact that the very youngest are included in "the population" but will not be jabbed. Plus there is always a certain part of the population…
image
Bob20
2021-11-17 11:50
Just now, notpoor said: don't you pensioners ever get tired of complaining? #havefunstayingpoor I'm not complaining but correcting an incorrect statement. And who says I'm a pensioner? 🙄 Try contributing something.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

