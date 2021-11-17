Bangkok officials say 100% of residents will be fully vaccinated by end of the year

Bangkok’s entire population will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year, according to Governor Aswin Kwanmuang. He says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set a goal of vaccinating 100% of residents by the end of 2021.

According to a Thai PBS World report, 8,734,534 people have now received their first dose and 7,512,946 their second. 85% of high-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying conditions, have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 70% are fully vaccinated.

Aswin says the BMA is also working with the Labour Ministry to provide free vaccination for migrant workers in the capital. The service is being offered daily at the Thai-Japanese Stadium, also known as the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre, located in the Din Daeng district. Officials across all districts have also been instructed to check for unvaccinated migrant workers employed at restaurants or stores and ensure they get vaccinated.

The governor says if people are unable to get to vaccination centres and there is enough demand, officials will launch a mobile vaccination unit to offer on-site vaccination for workers.

According to Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the BMA, officials have been urging people who are not yet vaccinated to come forward, with vaccine rollouts now covering most areas of the capital. The largest vaccination centres are currently at BMA-run hospitals, field health service centres, mobile services, and the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World