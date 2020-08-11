AoT press charges against laptop-smashing former policeman – VIDEO

The Airports of Thailand have now lodged an official complaint about a former policeman with anger issues who, along with his foul-mouthed female partner, berated airline ground staff and smashed the company laptop after missing a flight last Saturday (video below).

AoT are filing a lawsuit with Don Mueang police even after the man apologised and admitted he had been too late to board the flight. Speaking about the incident, Thai AirAsia says it was due to depart the flight at 6pm and arrive in Khon Kaen at 7.15pm, with passengers invited to board from 5.20pm. Staff repeatedly called for remaining passengers to board, as they usually do. The former policeman and his wife arrived at 5.56pm, after the departure gate had closed for boarding and the departing aircrafts’ doors had been closed.

The flight to Khon Kaen was due to depart just 4 minutes after they arrived to board. Passengers are warned that gates close 20 minutes before departure time.

The former Kalasin policeman, whose name is being withheld, has already paid for the laptop he smashed and compensation to the airline.

A video taken at the departure gate shows a the man’s hauling invective at the airline workers and the man making threats to “report them” and eventually picking up their laptop and smashing it into the counter. The airline say the couple were refused permission to board the plane as the gate had already closed almost 15 minutes before and they had been paged numerous times.

Don Mueang’s airport director says that the airport isn’t crowded at all at this time… “but they came late themselves. Travellers should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight”.

ดราม่าเดือด! ตร.ยศนายพัน มาช้า-ตกเครื่อง โวยลั่นสนามบิน พังคอมพ์ พนง. พ.ต.อ.กฤษณะ พัฒนเจริญ รอง โฆษก ตร. เปิดเผยถึงกรณีดังกล่าวว่า ได้รับรายงานจาก บช.ภ.4 จากการตรวจสอบเบื้องต้นทราบว่าชายที่ปรากฏในคลิปวิดีโอดังกล่าวเป็นอดีตข้าราชการตำรวจ เคยดำรงตำแหน่ง ในสังกัด สภ.นามน ภ.จว.กาฬสินธุ์ ซึ่งต่อมาได้ขอลาออกจากราชการไปเมื่อปี พ.ศ.2557 เพื่อไปทำธุรกิจส่วนตัวรอง โฆษก ตร. กล่าวต่ออีกว่า ผู้ก่อเหตุรายดังกล่าวนั้นเป็นอดีตข้าราชการตำรวจ ในส่วนของความเสียหายที่เกิดขึ้นนั้นเป็นการกระทำส่วนตัวของผู้ก่อเหตุไม่ได้เกี่ยวข้องกับสำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติแต่อย่างใด ในส่วนของการดำเนินคดีก็คงต้องให้พนักงานสอบสวนว่าไปตามพยานหลักฐานและความผิดตามกฎหมาย ที่เกี่ยวข้องโดยขณะนี้หน่วยงานที่ได้รับความเสียหายได้มาร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สน.ดอนเมือง พื้นที่เกิดเหตุ เพื่อดำเนินคดีตามขั้นตอนของกฎหมายแล้วสำหรับกรณีนี้ เป็นเรื่องส่วนตัว ไม่อยากให้เหมารวมทั้งหมดและอยากให้เป็นอุทาหรณ์ในการใช้อารมณ์เหนือเหตุผล แสดงกิริยาที่ไม่เหมาะสม ไม่ควรเอาเป็นเยี่ยงอย่าง เพราะต้องปฏิบัติตามกฎ ระเบียบ ของท่าอากาศยาน หรือ ความปลอดภัยของการบิน ประกอบกับ การทำลายสิ่งของ อุปกรณ์ของผู้อื่นทำให้เกิดความเสียหายนั้นก็ถือเป็นความผิดตามกฎหมายบ้านเมืองอีกส่วนหนึ่งด้วย Posted by สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ on Saturday, August 8, 2020