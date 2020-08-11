Police remain tight-lipped on existence of “wanted activists” list

Thailand’s law enforcement officials are keeping schtum when asked about a list of “marked” political activists singled out for possible arrest. A claim circulating on social media says the list has been drawn up by police and contains the names of 31 activists. The allegation has been doing the rounds since the arrests of human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and protest leader, Panupong Jadnok. Both are currently out on bail.

A report in Khaosod English says national police spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen claims to know little about the list and says there have been no further arrests since the apprehension of Anon and Panupong.

“I don’t know about it. I have not been briefed about it.”

Yaowalak Anuphan, from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, claims the list was compiled by officers at Samranrat Police Station in Bangkok. When questioned, station superintendent Itthipol Pongthorn says he’s aware of the existence of a list, but not much more than that.

“I don’t know about the details. Yes, it came out from our station, but the case also involved investigators from other agencies.”

Meanwhile, the chief of the Special Branch Police division refused to comment, referring the matter to the Bangkok Metropolitan Bureau. However, the spokesman there was also unavailable for comment.

It’s understood the list contains the names of various political protesters and community rights activists, although Khaosod English reports that one of those named is an LGBT activist with no apparent connection to the political protests.

SOURCE: Khaosod English