Politics
Police remain tight-lipped on existence of “wanted activists” list
Thailand’s law enforcement officials are keeping schtum when asked about a list of “marked” political activists singled out for possible arrest. A claim circulating on social media says the list has been drawn up by police and contains the names of 31 activists. The allegation has been doing the rounds since the arrests of human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and protest leader, Panupong Jadnok. Both are currently out on bail.
A report in Khaosod English says national police spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen claims to know little about the list and says there have been no further arrests since the apprehension of Anon and Panupong.
“I don’t know about it. I have not been briefed about it.”
Yaowalak Anuphan, from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, claims the list was compiled by officers at Samranrat Police Station in Bangkok. When questioned, station superintendent Itthipol Pongthorn says he’s aware of the existence of a list, but not much more than that.
“I don’t know about the details. Yes, it came out from our station, but the case also involved investigators from other agencies.”
Meanwhile, the chief of the Special Branch Police division refused to comment, referring the matter to the Bangkok Metropolitan Bureau. However, the spokesman there was also unavailable for comment.
It’s understood the list contains the names of various political protesters and community rights activists, although Khaosod English reports that one of those named is an LGBT activist with no apparent connection to the political protests.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters
Protest peacefully, but keep the Thai monarchy out of it – that’s the gist of a warning from the Digital Economy and Society Minister referring to recent political protests that have been raising questions about Thailand’s revered Head of State. Rallies by royalist students and opposition parties have ended without incident at this stage although there have been a number of arrests, charges and “attitude adjustment” lectures. Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says that while it was “normal for people to hold different political opinions, they must not violate the rights of others nor offend the highest institution in the country”. “Protecting the […]
Politics
Political activists taken to jungle for “attitude adjustment” lecture from officials
Anti-government protesters in the northern province of Phitsanulok say they were detained by plain clothes officials and taken to a jungle where they were questioned and made to listen to an “attitude adjustment” lecture. The incident is alleged to have taken place hours before a planned protest. The local protest group, known as Brave Phitsanulok Will Not Bow to Dictators, say 5 of its members were driven to the jungle, while a sixth person was interrogated at her student dorm. All members were searched and had their phones confiscated. According to a statement released by the group, their requests to […]
Politics
Jailed Thai activist Anon Nampa speaks in Chiang Mai whilst on bail – VIDEO
by guest writer Will Langston By 4pm late yesterday afternoon, the historical Tha Pae Gate in Chiang Mai was packed with uniformed and armed police officers as they prepared for a speech from Anon Nampa, who was released on bail just a day before after his arrest in Bangkok over “sedition” charges in dramatic circumstances last Friday. Anon Nampa was arrested on Friday evening on multiple charges including sedition. He was released on a 100,000 baht bond on the condition that he doesn’t repeat his actions. Anon’s speech, a week before at a Harry Potter-themed pro-democracy demonstration, was peppered with criticism […]
