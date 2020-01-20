40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court | The Thaiger

Connect with us

40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court

40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
FILE PHOTO: Player? Ball boys? Action!
The police are searching for an amorous couple who were filmed engaging in sex outdoors in the Bang Khen area, northern Bangkok. Police suspect that film’s producer and the ‘actors’ were making content for a porn site, or subscribers to a chat group.

Officers have been examining footage (over and over) from CCTV to try and find clues about the identity of the actors. Police believe the pair are part of a group of Thai and foreign actors making xxx videos around the capital. The video posted online that has drawn attention was 10 minutes long.

The investigation team speculates that the production team will be shooting more films in public as it is “ordered by customers”. The locations include roadside areas, stairs, and lifts in apartments and schools, according to Bangkok Post.

The police launched a full investigation after a video of the up-close-and-personal-pair was shared online. The video was recorded near a tennis court inside the university.

The investigation says the filming location was being checked and guarded to ensure the film team, and actors, weren’t disturbed or caught by University security guards who were patrolling the grounds. The Bangkok Post notes that, by law, people who act in “a lewd manner” in public could be fined up to 5,000 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Air Pollution

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning’s traffic starts

January 20, 2020

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning's traffic starts
PHOTO: The morning's traffic hasn't started and the factories aren't even open - khaosodenglish.com

Bangkok awakes on Monday, even before the traffic starts choking up the city air and the factories puff their pollution into the Bangkok skies, with appalling air quality. With light winds and hot temperatures, the city is in for another bad day of air quality. Even at 6am this morning Bangkok ranked number 13 in the worst air pollution of world cities.

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning's traffic starts | News by The Thaiger

The air pollution in Bangkok worsened over the weekend with high levels of PM2.5 in all areas. Phra Nakhon district, the home of the Grand Palace on the banks of the Chao Phraya, was the worst affected. Apart from the city, the poor air quality extends down to the south-east and south-west, to Pattaya and Hua Hin, and to the west in Kanchanaburi where the readings are up to 208 this morning, four times the Pollution Control Department’s upper limit of 50 mg of PM2.5 micron particulate.

The PCD together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration studied the situation of particulate matter not more than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok and its suburbs. It reports that the amount of dust in the air overall had increased in all areas compared to Saturday. The amount of dust and smog in 46 areas was at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) while the situation was more serious (Red) on Samsen Road in Phra Nakhon district.

A high-pressure system that covered the North and the Northeast of the country weakens while the westerly winds in the upper parts are still blowing cold air from the Himalayas to the North. Cool mornings are forecast with possible isolated patchy fog in the North and the Northeast. Mountain peaks will see cold to very cold weather. All transport should proceed with caution in foggy areas in northern Thailand. Stronger easterly winds prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand could bring more thundershowers.

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning's traffic starts | News by The Thaiger

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning's traffic starts | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: AirVisual | The Nation

Bangkok

Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator

January 18, 2020

Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok's public incinerator
PHOTO: Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang talks to reporters - The Nation

Go find your own garbage incinerator!

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang is leading the charge to stop garbage trucks from outside the city using the municipal incinerator, joining city officials in seizing nine garbage trucks from the central province of Samut Sakhon province found illegally dumping trash.

“Today we seized nine trucks that carried garbage from Suan Luang and Thamai subdistricts in Samut Sakhon province,”

The governor says officials quietly watched on the activities of trucks at the facility for about a week before the Thursday raid. He told reporters city auditors became suspicious when they notised a spike of about 100,000 baht a day in the cost of trash disposal at the incinerator, which normally burns about 3,500 tonnes of garbage daily.

An investigation was launched and plainclothes officers went to the facility to observe, until it was confirmed that something was going on. Thai media report that administrators in the Tha Mai and Suan Luang subdistricts of Samut Sakhon hired a private contractor to dispose of garbage from their localities. The company then allegedly colluded with officials at Bangkok’s Nong Khaem incinerator to do the job.

Aswin says he suspects city officials were involved in the scam and promises an investigation, adding that a complaint will be filed with police to demand compensation from the owner of the rogue garbage trucks.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020

January 18, 2020

Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020

A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.

Bangkok Office Market

The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.

But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.

Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.

Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok Retail Market

Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.

In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.

Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.

CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.

“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”

Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok Hotel Market

Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.

Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.

The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.

But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht’s appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.

To search for the largest selection of properties around Thailand go to FazWaz.com

