Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
by The Star – Asia News Network, KL
When it comes to vacations, Asian travellers take twice as many family trips as their Western peers.
The Agoda Family Travel Trends 2018 survey found that over 34% travellers took more than five family trips in the past year. Asia dominates this multi-holiday trend with a remarkable 77% of travellers from Thailand and 62% from the Philippines, claiming to have taken five or more family breaks in the past year.
At the same time, only 7% of British travellers took more than five family trips. Malaysians on average went on four family trips in the last year. The results show that 74% of Malaysian travellers have travelled with their core family in the past year.
A four to seven-night stay is the most popular duration for family holidays globally but there are large variances across markets. In Britain, a four to seven-night stay made up 41% of family travel in the past year, compared to only 20% of family travel for Thais.
Instead, family vacations of more than two weeks are taken by almost a third of Thais but only 11% of Malaysians. Also, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Chinese families prefer shorter three-day vacations.
The survey also looked into who was included in family vacations and found that 35% of global travellers have taken a holiday with grandparents.
Thais (66%) and Indonesians (54%) were most likely to include grandparents in their holiday plans, while travellers from Britain (13%) and Australia (20%) were the least likely to do so. When examining anxieties relating to family travel, concerns about falling sick (36%), the standard of accommodation (21%) and family disagreements (16%) ranked highest for family travellers globally.
The study, conducted by YouGov, polled over 10,000 respondents who have travelled at least once in the past year.
SOURCES: The Star, Agoda
HEADLINE PHOTO: Paul Rutter Speaks
Chiang Mai
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
The announcement was made on September 11 by the Thai government spokesman, Maj Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd that the cabinet has approved the light rail transit system in Chiang Mai as well as a similar proposal for Phang Nga and Phuket.
For Chiang Mai, a 20 billion baht budget has been approved for the project. The total route will travel 35 kilometres. 24 kilometres of the distance will be underground. There will be three major routes...
Red route
12 stations include Nakorn Ping hospital, Airport, Big C Hang Dong (on ground 5.17 km, underground 7.37 km)
Blue route
13 stations include Chiang Mai Zoo, Tha Pae, Railway Station and Don Jun. (on ground 3.15 km, underground 8.77 km)
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul presided over the opening of the Special Economic Zone Policy Committee seminar held at the Teak Garden Resort. The seminar was designed to mobilise the development of special economic zones and promote public participation in the northern province project.
According to the Chiang Rai Times, Governor Prajon told attendees that the Committeee wants special economic zones to be established in Mae Sai, Chiang Saen and Chiang Khong districts - right on the border of Thailand’s neighboring countries with potential to become gateways to the Chinese market.
Governor Prajon claims farmers’ unwillingness to give up their farmlands and their demand for expensive compensation in exchange for land reclamation was making it impossible to set up the special economic zones (SEZs) over the past three years. Provincial officials had already been in discussions with Ministry of the Inte...
