Connect with us

News

All Ho Chi Minh City residents to be tested for Covid; military sent in to help distribute food, enforce restrictions

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nathan Thompson/Twitter

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chính, has ordered that all Ho Chi Minh City residents get tested for Covid following the decision to have the military sent in to distribute food and enforce Covid restrictions.

Confusion swirled in the city as officials released conflicting information about food buying restrictions. Vietnamese media showed swarms of residents flocking to markets and stores. The food buying restrictions start today and last until September 6, as per a government statement.

food lines in Ho Chi Minh City

PHOTO: HCMCFC/Twitter

Vietnamese officials estimate that the city will need to give 11,000 tons of goods to inhabitants daily. An unidentified official from the city’s trade department says such a feat is possible.

Vo Minh Luong, deputy minister of national defence, says the military is working alongside volunteers, veterans, and some unions to bring food to residents.

Vietnam is currently struggling with its hardest wave of Covid yet. Thailand’s Southeast Asian neighbour reported 11,299 cases on Saturday.

Ho Chi Minh City inhabitants are dealing with strict restrictions. They cannot leave home except for essential reasons, such as going to work sites… if the government grants approval, getting food or seeking medical care.

Besides the army, thousands of police officers have also been deployed from throughout the country to Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring province Binh Duong. The army will help with the enforcement of restrictions, says an unnamed government website. Thousands of doctors and other medical workers are also being sent to the region to help with the increasing number of patients.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

News1 min ago

All Ho Chi Minh City residents to be tested for Covid; military sent in to help distribute food, enforce restrictions
Insurgency1 hour ago

Off-duty volunteer ranger shot and killed in Narathiwat
Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

GMT | Bars disrupted, PM challenged to a fist fight, Covid numbers | August 23
Protests2 hours ago

Police arrest 35 protesters after clash at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection
Thailand2 hours ago

Police investigate claims that officer accidentally killed a man in extortion attempt
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thailand to start offering booster doses, vaccinating children from next year
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya re-opening threatened by rise in infections, slow vaccine rollout
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket tourism operators more hopeful after Sputnik approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Age of latest Covid-19 fatalities ranges from 7 months to 101 years old
Koh Samui10 hours ago

2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Covid-19 violating gathering of 23 students and teachers busted
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending