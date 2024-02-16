Israel-Hamas War: Live news and updates

UK imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers for alleged West Bank violence

The United Kingdom has levelled sanctions against four Israeli individuals due to their alleged acts of aggression and violence towards Palestinians in the West Bank. The sanctions were enforced under the global human rights sanctions regime. This move on the UK's part is reminiscent of a recent action by the United States, which also imposed sanctions on a number of Israeli settlers accused of inflicting violence on Palestinians in the same region.

The UK government has accused two of the sanctioned individuals of using physical aggression, threatening families at gunpoint, and causing destruction to property in recent months. These acts are part of a deliberate and calculated strategy to displace Palestinian communities, according to the government.

Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, stated that these sanctions serve to restrict those who are involved in some of the most serious human rights abuses. Lord Cameron clarified, "Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs." He further urged Israel to take a firmer stance and halt settler violence.

