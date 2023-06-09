Heavy rain continues with flash flood warnings, residents urged to stay cautious

Picture courtesy of reza shayestehpour, Freepik

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding continuous rainfall and possible flash floods, urging residents to stay cautious. The monsoon winds have caused heavy rainfall in various regions, with the eastern and western coastal areas facing a greater risk of flash floods and forest runoff.

The report states that the monsoon troughs passing through the low-pressure area near Myanmar’s coastline, northern Thailand, and the upper part of the northeast are converging with the low-pressure area in the Andaman Sea. These weather phenomena combined with the strong southwest monsoon are causing continuous rainfall and gusty winds over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, KhaoSod reported.

This weather pattern has led to heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in the eastern and western regions of the country. Citizens in affected areas are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and subsequent hazards, including flash flooding and swift forest runoff, especially in areas with steep slopes and flood-prone plains.

In addition, strong winds at the upper Andaman Sea are causing waves to reach heights of 2-3 metres, with the possibility of waves exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms. Coastal areas in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand face waves reaching heights of 1-2 metres, and thunderstorms could lead to waves higher than 2 metres.

Boat operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore until Sunday, June 11. People are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts from the Thai Meteorological Department, with information available on their website at www.tmd.go.th, or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182.

The department is set to release its next weather update today at 5am.