Visa
Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Thailand’s Elite Visa set its sights on attracting wealthy people to stay long-term in the kingdom. Chinese expats are taking the most advantage of it, but officials are surprised to see the average age of those applying for the long-term visa is dropping.
About 20,000 Elite Visas have been approved so far to allow people to stay long-term in Thailand, with 7,350 have been from Chinese nationals, according to Nation Thailand. In the past, long-term visas were most popular for expats over 50 years old. But the average age of the new Elite Visa applicants from China has fallen to under 40.
The president of Thai Jiaranai Group, the official seller of the Thai Elite Visa Programme in China, spoke about it recently at a reception party for Elite Visa holders. He said in the past five years, the amount of Chinese expats being approved for these Elite Visas has multiplied.
He pointed at the falling age of the average applicant as evidence that young wealthy Chinese people are big fans of Thailand. The president said that Thailand is popular among the Chinese because of its tropical environment and delicious food, as well as its central location handy for businesspeople. Expats are enticed by not having to renew stamps or visas all the time with the Elite Visa allowing them to stay long-term without hassle.
But, with many recent reports of Chinese criminals being rounded up in Thailand, many fear the Elite Visa is a convenient way for nefarious people to make Thailand their long-term hideout. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassures that they vet every applicant to make sure their income is earned legitimately and that they bring benefit to the Thai economy. They say that in the last 20 years of different Elite Visa programmes, no one holding that visa has been arrested for serious crimes.
The Thailand Elite Residence Programme grants hassle-free visas for a premium fee, allowing people to stay between five and 20 years. People can qualify under four different categories the government has deemed a benefit to Thailand and a big contribution to the local economy.
For more information on the Thailand Elite Visa, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand’s water buffalo raising declared as global agricultural heritage system
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News2 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
Events2 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Entertainment3 days ago
2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
-
Patong2 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry Pattaya teens allegedly assault Walking Street nightclub guards
-
China3 days ago
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day