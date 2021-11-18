Visa agent accused of pocketing 230,000 baht after promising visa extensions

A woman claiming to be a visa agent is being accused of promising visa extensions for 25 migrant workers, but pocketed hundreds of thousands of baht. The owner of a bedding supplies company in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, filed a complaint with police saying she paid the agent to get visa extensions for 25 of the 40 migrants who work for the company.

The business owner reportedly told police that the agent was recommended to her last year from a friend who told her that the agent had police connections and could get the extensions. The business owner says she paid 230,000 baht up front to the visa agent, but the woman pocket the cash.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now