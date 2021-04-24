Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa | Thaiger

Visa
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
The popularity of the digital nomad lifestyle has been skyrocketing and with Covid-19 teaching many businesses that telecommuting works, it will only increase. Now, Thailand and Indonesia are in a slow-motion race to lure these lucrative travellers with the first digital nomad visa in Southeast Asia. Currently, many people work online from their beach houses and tropical Villas on Thai islands and in Bali – in fact, the islands are among the most popular destinations for digital nomads – except the vast majority are technically working illegally.
A digital nomad is someone that works remotely from anywhere in the world with an internet connection, untethered by a desk in an office and free to roam around the world. Freelancers often relocate from their expensive home country economies to countries that offer cheap subsistence, thus reaping the best of both worlds – their country’s high salary and their host country’s low cost of living.
It’s been called the most lucrative and fastest-growing migrant worker trend of the digital era by Nikkei Asia. Unlike the past when travellers and backpackers could score local gigs in low paying jobs like farming or bartending, digital nomads earn strong salaries allowing them to live abroad nearly endlessly with more disposable income than the average backpacker.
Most digital nomads flock to Asia on visa waivers or tourist visas which generally do not allow any type of work. But last month Indonesian Tourist Minister Sandiaga Uno spoke kindly of a long-term Visa that allowed work, clearing a path for legalizing the digital nomad lifestyle.
The tourism minister came around to the idea when he himself became a digital nomad, taking holidays from his office in Jakarta to work from Bali and rejuvenate. But the current laws forbid foreigners from enjoying Bali in the same way. There are 57 foreign monitoring teams that are searching for digital nomads and busting them for violating Visa restrictions.
In Thailand, on the other hand, the Centre For Covid-19 Situation Administration approved a plan to give up to a 4-year visa to digital nomads and allow them to work legally. The scheme falls under the current Smart Visa programme created to attract experts in science and tech fields as well as foreign money investors for things like real estate and startup companies.
The idea was to attract the best and the brightest in emerging fields and technologies to live and work in Thailand. But authorities have been stingy handing out the Smart Visas, with only 625 issued over the last 3 years. Still, the construct of the visa would be a perfect launching point to reimagine into an option for digital nomads, bursting the floodgates and allowing these desirable tourists to live and work legally in Thailand.
This alluring tourist demographic of a traveller who can afford to spend money in the local economy for long periods of time is drawing pandering attention from many countries. Barbados, Dubai, and Estonia have visa offerings to allow digital nomads to work there legally. But Asia has not caught on to the trend yet, with freelance online work generally being illegal. Until Thailand or Indonesia or both enact these plans they’ve been kicking around, digital nomad work doesn’t qualify for a work visa and doing any form of labour without the proper visa is forbidden.
While both Thailand and Indonesia are slowly coming around to the idea and opportunity of welcoming digital nomads legally in their countries, no concrete policy or time frame have been announced or approved and either country. It remains to be seen who will win the race for Southeast Asia’s first digital nomad Mecca.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Transport
Search teams zero in on suspected location of missing Indonesian submarine on last day of its oxygen supply
Search teams say they are focusing on an area where the missing Indonesian submarine could be located. The area of interest is about 40 kilometres north of Bali, where oil has been found on the surface of the water. The head of the Indonesian military’s central information unit says the oil is near a dive point and where an object thought to be from the submarine was detected. The object had a strong magnetic resonance at a depth of 50 to 100 metres.
But time is running out to find the submarine as authorities say the vessel’s oxygen will run out today. On board the missing vessel are 49 crew members, the submarine’s commander, and 3 arsenal personnel, totaling 53 people. The German-built submarine is one of 5 that belong to the Indonesian navy. The German-made, KRI Nanggala-402, submarine lost contact during a torpedo military exercise in the Bali Strait early Wednesday morning.
Additional ships with high-tech capabilities also joined the search efforts yesterday, creating a search team consisting of 21 Indonesian warships, a submarine and additional vessels from Indonesia’s police and rescue department. 2 Australian warships also joined in the search efforts as well as 3 C-17 aircraft that were expected to depart yesterday from the US.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Indonesia
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Officials in Indonesia are continuing to search for a submarine that disappeared while on a routine exercise on Wednesday, with 53 crew members on board. The Indonesian military has issued a warning about unverified information and speculation after the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine went missing. It’s understood the vessel is expected to run out of oxygen within hours.
Military spokesman Achmad Riad addressed a press conference yesterday, in which he confirmed that contact was lost with the submarine as it was undertaking a torpedo exercise about 95 kilometres off the coast of Bali.
“The last communication with KRI Nanggala was at 4:25am when the drill commander was authorising a torpedo launch, that’s when communication with Nanggala was cut off.”
According to a Coconuts report, there has been some speculation, some of it by officials, that there may have been an electrical failure during the submarine’s descent and that water pressure may have caused damage to the fuel tank. Achmad won’t be drawn further on the reports, saying the military is waiting for more information.
On board the missing vessel are 49 crew members, the submarine’s commander, and 3 arsenal personnel. The German-built submarine is one of 5 that belong to the Indonesian navy. A number of other countries, including Singapore and Australia, are assisting in the search.
SOURCE: Coconuts
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Indonesia
Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board missing off Bali coast
The Indonesian navy is scouring the waters off Bali after losing contact with one of its submarines, with 53 crew members on board. The country’s defence ministry says the submarine was due to carry out scheduled torpedo exercises, when it requested permission to dive yesterday morning.
“After permission was given according to the procedure, the submarine lost contact and could not be reached.”
The Bangkok Post reports that a search helicopter has spotted an oil spill in the area where it’s thought the submarine descended. The navy is focusing its search on this area, with spokesman Julius Widjojono saying the spill could mean the body of the vessel has sustained damage. He adds that, while the submarine can dive up to 500 metres below sea level, officials believe it may have exceeded that depth by 100 – 200 metres.
“That oil spill location is the last time we had contact with the submarine. Let’s pray for them so they can survive.”
The Indonesian navy has deployed 2 warships, carrying around 400 crew members, to look for the missing submarine. A third vessel is being sent from Jakarta. A number of countries, including India, Singapore, and Australia, have also responded to an international distress signal from the navy.
Indonesia has been upgrading its military fleet recently and has 5 German and South Korean subs. The missing vessel was built in Germany in 1978 and has been in the service of around 12 navies around the world, including Greece, India, Argentina, and Turkey.
Antoine Beaussant, a vice admiral in the French navy, says it has a safety descent level of 250 metres.
“It’s a classic submarine. If it went down to rest at 700 metres, the likelihood is it would have broken up.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNN
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US
Search teams zero in on suspected location of missing Indonesian submarine on last day of its oxygen supply
Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021
Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with “cat lady”
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals
Phuket finds 4 Covid infections from newly-mandated rapid antigen tests
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Top 10 most useful apps in Thailand for expats and tourists
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs1 day ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Bangkok4 days ago
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?