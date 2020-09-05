Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances | The Thaiger

Visa
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
The Thai cabinet has approved a number of concessions on the situation for people stranded in Thailand under any form of tourist visa after September 26. The Thai Immigration Deputy Commander announced that….
• Tourists unable to return home after September 26 (the end of the tourist amnesty), due to sickness or are unable to fly, are to apply for an extension of their stay by applying at a Thai Immigration office and presenting their medical certificate certifying they are unable to travel at this time.
• Those who are unable to return to their home country’s because of a lack of flights or any other circumstances must present a letter from their country’s embassy or consulate requesting that the foreigner can continue to temporarily stay in Thailand.
Foreigners will be granted 30 days’ stay each time, according to the announcements.
Gen Pornchai also warned that the visa amnesty for all visa types will end on September 26. (If you have a valid and current visa, the September 26 amnesty is not a concern to you at this stage, although you will need to renew it, as per normal, if it expires after September 26. All current visa holders must also do their normal 90 day reporting after the end of August)
“All long-term visa holders whose permits to stay expired after March 26 also must submit an application for an extension to stay from now until September 26, 2020.”
“Please contact a local immigration office as soon as possible, in order to avoid congestion at immigration offices in the last few days.”
Reading between the lines, it appears that Thai Immigration are now prepared to provide 30 day extensions if you are able to prove that you are either unable, or unfit, to fly back to your home country after September 26. In any case please make sure that you get all the information relating to your personal circumstance as soon as possible.
Any foreigners on tourist visas, or any other type of expired visa, are urged to contact their local immigration office or a qualified visa agent to discuss their circumstances and NOT leave it to the last day (September 26).
WARNING
There are plenty of ads being posted at this time offering magic extensions to visas and opportunities to stay in Thailand after September 26. Please be aware that some of these alleged visa agents are scams. There are also plenty of very good visa agents who will be able to provide you with advice and solutions, at a cost, allowing you to remain in the country.
If you do wish to contact a visa agent at this time make sure you get a referral from a friend, visit their office in person or ask plenty of questions and check their bonafides. Do not start sending money to agent’s accounts until you have seen some paperwork or evidence that they are able to provide you with a legal and professional service. Caveat emptor!Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Coronavirus restrictions are being reimposed in the southern province Phang Nga after a local transmission was detected in Bangkok. The virus outbreak in Myanmar also continues to raise concerns. It’s the first province to reimpose virus prevention measures. Those who enter the southern province Phang Nga from areas considered “Covid-19 outbreak zones” will need self quarantine for 2 weeks. The province’s governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada didn’t say what areas are considered Covid-19 outbreak zones, but that probably means Bangkok. A local transmission of the coronavirus was recently reported in Bangkok after 100 days without a confirmed local case. The 37 year […]
Thailand
Food services return to Thailand’s domestic flights
If you’ve travelled on a Thai domestic flight recently you’ll know that it’s been a relatively boring experience. One the safety demo is over, that’s the last you see of the flight attendants as they head to the back of the plane and chat – there’s been nothing else for them to do because of the ban on food and in-flight services. Now the Thai Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has lifted the ban on food and drinks services on domestic flights. In its latest announcement director-general Chula Sukmanop says that its ban on the sale of souvenirs has also been […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine
Hundreds may need to go into quarantine after they came in contact with a Bangkok DJ who recently tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials say around 600 people have been in close contact with the man and 78 people have been classified as “high risk” of being infected. Thailand went 100 days without a local transmission of the coronavirus. The 37 year old DJ was arrested last week on drug charges and tested positive for virus during a routine check at a Bangkok prison. All of the other recent cases of the coronavirus have been imported and detected during the […]
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Woman allegedly kills elderly stylist over bad haircut
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Food services return to Thailand’s domestic flights
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ
Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters
Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine
Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again
Immigration to deport men after alleged eco-vandalism in Koh Phangan
UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning
Police arrest 7 for alleged face mask scam
Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials
Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
When will the world open up again for travel?
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
TAT launches “White Vest” tourism campaign
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Expats4 days ago
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
- Expats3 days ago
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
- Tourism4 days ago
Vietnam ready to take off, international flights start this month
- Malaysia4 days ago
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
barry
September 5, 2020 at 10:47 am
Let’s hope immigration does something (as in allowing for ways of extending stay) for foreigners on expired non-immigrant type B or O-A who are riding out the repercussions of the pandemic like everyone else.
Current regulations, while fine under normal circumstances, place some people with good reasons to want to stay in the Kingdom in quite a difficult situation, often with no practical option but to leave on the 26.