Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits | The Thaiger

Visa
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is cracking down on foreign teachers who may be working in the Kingdom without valid work permits. The ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to apply stricter criteria when issuing work permits to foreign teachers. According to department figures, Thailand currently has 6,129 foreigners teaching in 922 private and public schools. Of those, 2,667 are from the Philippines, 558 from the UK, 465 from the US, 237 from China, and 160 from South Africa. The remainder are from other countries.
The Bangkok Post reports that authorities discovered 8 foreign teachers not in possession of work permits or working in reserved professions. Of those, 3 failed to notify government employment officials of their employer, place of work, and duties within 15 days of taking up employment. Officials also discovered a school that was hiring foreign teachers without work permits, as well as hiring foreigners to carry out work they were not permitted to do. A further 20 schools are accused of not providing the names, nationalities, and duties performed by foreign teachers within 15 days of them beginning work.
Officials say foreign teachers must be in possession of a non-immigrant visa, not a tourist or transit visa and should apply for a work permit at their local employment office. Foreigners teaching without work permits may face fines of 5,000 – 50,000 baht and deportation. Schools or other academic institutions that hire foreign teachers illegally face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each illegal worker, with those responsible also facing potential jail terms.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.
It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.
Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.
“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”
SOURCE: Daily Mail
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
British arrivals ‘on hold’ after family confirmed with B117 Covid strain
In their latest proposal, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will request the CCSA to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after evidence of the faster-spreading B117 strain (aka. the “G strain”) of Covid-19 was found in 4 British travellers arriving in Thailand on December 21.
Over 30 countries have reported cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of the novel coronavirus, raising fears of increased global spread of the virus, even as countries begin to unroll vaccination programs in the new year, including Singapore and Taiwan. Up to recently, Taiwan has had very few Covid-19 infections.
Vietnam is the latest nation to report a B117 case, which authorities detected in a woman quarantined after recent travel from the UK. Vietnam has banned nearly all international travel, but it is providing repatriation flights for citizens stranded in the UK.
Department of Disease Control announced that all passengers who were on board the same flight as the 4, or anyone who had come into contact with them, has now been located, tested and found to be clear of infection.
The 4 English patients were all from the same family travelling from Kent. The family are now confined to a hospital “and will not be released until medical officials test and clear them of Covid-19 risk”, according to the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.
The Centre’s Dr Yong Poovorawan says they’ve been collecting samples from Covid-19 patients for research and reported that the Covid-19 detected in the 4 British patients are of the B117 strain which is spreading quickly through the UK.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Video of foreigner’s road rage in Pathum Thani gets mixed reaction from Thais
A video of a foreigner lashing out after a motorbike accident, yelling and hitting a Thai motorbike driver for pulling out in front of him and causing him to crash, has gotten a mixed reaction from Thais (you MUST watch it… below). The incident also caught media attention and Thairath made a post on Facebook pairing the clip from the foreigner’s helmet camera with dramatic music and editing.
The foreigner was driving on Route 3309 in Pathum Thani’s Muang district, north of Bangkok. He was filming a video on his helmet camera while he talked about the motorbike when another motorbike driver suddenly pulled out from an intersection, causing him to crash.
The foreigner fell off his motorbike and confronted the driver, yelling “Hey, what the f**k is wrong with you?!” He slapped the man’s helmet.
Some people say the Thai motorbike rider was driving irresponsibly and the incident could have been much worse if it involved a car. Some say the foreigner should’ve controlled his anger. Others say that’s just how traffic is in Thailand…get used to it.
To watch the dramatised video edited by Thairath, click HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
Monk’s image on American brand shirt draws criticism from Thai Buddhists
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Turbulence ahead for Thailand’s aviation industry | VIDEO
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Insurgency3 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand3 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Thailand19 hours ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
David
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:17 am
Maybe you don’t need more foreign teachers, after all, your English is the best in south-east Asia.
However, assuming you do, you must streamline your red tape. I am a teacher with full work permit and non-immmigrant B visa and this is my fourth country so I have some comparative data on this subject. Work permits aside the immigration department is the big issue and for good overseas teachers to stay and commit long term to this country serious changes must occur in this area. Example, last week I left my classroom at 1130am after teaching to visit Chaeng Wattana where, the immigration department digigently and professionally looked at all my documentation again, the same documentation as last year and the year before, the same qualifications, same school, same address…
I arrived home at 8pm and I am not kidding. What ever happened to Thailand 4.0?