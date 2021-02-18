Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits | The Thaiger

image
image
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is cracking down on foreign teachers who may be working in the Kingdom without valid work permits. The ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to apply stricter criteria when issuing work permits to foreign teachers. According to department figures, Thailand currently has 6,129 foreigners teaching in 922 private and public schools. Of those, 2,667 are from the Philippines, 558 from the UK, 465 from the US, 237 from China, and 160 from South Africa. The remainder are from other countries.

The Bangkok Post reports that authorities discovered 8 foreign teachers not in possession of work permits or working in reserved professions. Of those, 3 failed to notify government employment officials of their employer, place of work, and duties within 15 days of taking up employment. Officials also discovered a school that was hiring foreign teachers without work permits, as well as hiring foreigners to carry out work they were not permitted to do. A further 20 schools are accused of not providing the names, nationalities, and duties performed by foreign teachers within 15 days of them beginning work.

Officials say foreign teachers must be in possession of a non-immigrant visa, not a tourist or transit visa and should apply for a work permit at their local employment office. Foreigners teaching without work permits may face fines of 5,000 – 50,000 baht and deportation. Schools or other academic institutions that hire foreign teachers illegally face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each illegal worker, with those responsible also facing potential jail terms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

    David

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Maybe you don’t need more foreign teachers, after all, your English is the best in south-east Asia.

    However, assuming you do, you must streamline your red tape. I am a teacher with full work permit and non-immmigrant B visa and this is my fourth country so I have some comparative data on this subject. Work permits aside the immigration department is the big issue and for good overseas teachers to stay and commit long term to this country serious changes must occur in this area. Example, last week I left my classroom at 1130am after teaching to visit Chaeng Wattana where, the immigration department digigently and professionally looked at all my documentation again, the same documentation as last year and the year before, the same qualifications, same school, same address…

    I arrived home at 8pm and I am not kidding. What ever happened to Thailand 4.0?

