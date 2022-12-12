Visa
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Travelling to Thailand just got a little bit easier. E-visa services have now been launched by the Royal Thai Embassy and Consulates-General in 23 different countries. Some 38 cities around the world are now able to process applications and grant electronic visas for people to enter Thailand.
The service is available in 19 countries throughout Europe, as well as in the United States, Canada, China, and South Korea. Applicants will be able to apply through these embassies or consulates online through a special e-visa website.
Many different types of visas are available as e-visas. The most common are tourist visas, business visas, and investor visas. People applying for non-immigrant visas can also apply ED for studying, O for visiting family and friends, and F for government or diplomatic travel.
Long-term resident visas and long-stay visas will also be able to be issued electronically. Smart visas and other official and diplomatic visas will be able to be done online as well. People who are approved will receive their e-visas through email.
The list of countries and cities where people can apply for e-visas is as follows:
|
|
More information can be found on www.thaievisa.go.th or by phone by calling +66 (0) 2572-8442.
For more information on the Thailand Elite Visa, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Bangkok runs Hidden Temples tour while Deep South restores temples
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand
Indian man barely remembers murder he committed 50 years ago
Bangkok library celebrates centenary by accepting UNESCO award
Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
Libyan suspect in Lockerbie bombing in US custody
Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days
Japanese government wants to offer additional 80,000 yen to new parents
Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
-
Crime3 days ago
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
-
Tourism3 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Recent comments: