UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Stock photo via ConvertKit on Unsplash
image
image

This article has been updated with information from a Thai Immigration document.

The deadline to apply for the 60-day “Covid” visa extension is this Friday, but a document from Thai Immigration leaked on social media says the date has been pushed back to January 25. The order needs to be published in the Royal Gazette to be made official.

There had been talk among the expat community that the Thai Cabinet approved an order to push the deadline to apply for the extension from this Friday to December 31, but a that date had not been confirmed. The Thaiger’s Thai news staff reviewed the official minutes of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting and found it did not mention the 60-day visa extension. The order was focused on granting migrant workers from neighbouring countries permission to stay in Thailand until the end of the year.

The visa extension deadline has been pushed back as it has been in the past due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The extension costs 1,900 baht and requirements, such as a letter from an embassy, can vary depending on each immigration office.

The special visa extension scheme came into effect last year as countries throughout the world closed borders and airlines grounded flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply has been extended several times, and typically announced by the Thai Immigration Bureau at the last minute.

Now that Thailand has reopened to vaccinated travellers from selected countries and other nations are lifting restrictions, it’s unclear how much longer the Thai government will continue the visa extension scheme.

UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day "Covid" visa extension being pushed to January 25 | News by Thaiger

 

image
Jason
2021-11-24 16:46
Whatever the Thai Government's motives, I am happy to see visas being extended for people who are trapped by the pandemic.
image
Soidog
2021-11-24 17:08
I really don’t understand this being offered to everyone. I would have thought there were only a handful of countries that still do not permit entry? Why would anyone from a European country or the US be granted an extension…
image
Shark
2021-11-24 17:12
3 minutes ago, Soidog said: I really don’t understand this being offered to everyone. I would have thought there were only a handful of countries that still do not permit entry? Why would anyone from a European country or the…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

image
