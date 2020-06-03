Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok | The Thaiger

image
Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok

Jack Burton

2 hours ago

Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand
Electric tuk-tuks have been in use in cities around Thailand for some time, but now the Thai Electric Vehicle Association has launched a new post-Covid-19 electric tricycle as an alternative form of public transportation in the “new normal” era, and supports the vehicle to promote Thai tourism after the national lockdown is fully lifted.

EVAT sees the three-wheeled transport as an important option to provide services at a time of social distancing, reducing the risk of spreading infection. The electric tricycle, designed by the association, uses a clear plastic sheet covering all sides of the vehicle. The sheet helps to separate the passenger and the driver, making travel with an electric tuk-tuk more safe and giving more confidence to both passengers and drivers, according to an EVAT spokesman said. The sheet can be rolled up when not in use.

The association developed the electric tricycle from the old-style petrol-burning motor tricycle and has registered it as a personal tricycle with the Department of Land Transport under the name “EVAT: Bangkok model.”

“For the past 5 years, the association has aimed to promote the use of electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.”

Hopefully these electric versions are a bit quieter and more comfortable than their petrol-driven cousins.

Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

