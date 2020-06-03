Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Transport
Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok
Electric tuk-tuks have been in use in cities around Thailand for some time, but now the Thai Electric Vehicle Association has launched a new post-Covid-19 electric tricycle as an alternative form of public transportation in the “new normal” era, and supports the vehicle to promote Thai tourism after the national lockdown is fully lifted.
EVAT sees the three-wheeled transport as an important option to provide services at a time of social distancing, reducing the risk of spreading infection. The electric tricycle, designed by the association, uses a clear plastic sheet covering all sides of the vehicle. The sheet helps to separate the passenger and the driver, making travel with an electric tuk-tuk more safe and giving more confidence to both passengers and drivers, according to an EVAT spokesman said. The sheet can be rolled up when not in use.
The association developed the electric tricycle from the old-style petrol-burning motor tricycle and has registered it as a personal tricycle with the Department of Land Transport under the name “EVAT: Bangkok model.”
“For the past 5 years, the association has aimed to promote the use of electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.”
Hopefully these electric versions are a bit quieter and more comfortable than their petrol-driven cousins.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
A pharmacist’s phone was hacked. That was bad enough, but then 430,000 baht was taken from her bank account last Friday, only leaving behind 70 baht. It was the woman’s life savings.
The 49 year old woman, ‘Aree’ from Nakhon Ratchasima in the Isan region, got a call from someone posing to be the phone’s service provider, even stating Aree’s ID card number to confirm her identity. They said they needed to give her a new phone number because her’s was accidentally duplicated in the system. They told Aree she would get a text message with a number she needed to call.
After making the call, somehow the money in her account was transferred to an account under the name Suttiporn Yudee. Kasikorn Bank tried to freeze the hacker’s account, but all the money had been withdrawn by the time they were notified of the incident.
A report was filed with the local police and the incident is now being investigated by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
A high speed rail link between Thailand and China is closer to becoming a reality, according to Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob. The signing of “Contract 2.3″ for the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima section is expected in October this year. China has become a major player in the railway industry and, as a result, many countries, including Thailand, are working with China to develop their own high speed rail networks.
Following the meeting of the 28th Thai-Chinese Joint Committee, Chidchob said the 2 sides agreed on the 50.6 billion baht draft contract including the content on signaling and operation systems. The 253 kilometre rail route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast is part of a stage 2 project which will ultimately link Bangkok to NongKhai, bordering Laos.
The first phase covers a 125 billion baht link from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima. The second, expected to cost 200 billion baht,will run 355 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai. For the second project, Thailand is working with China’s State Railway Group.
The projects form part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, launched by President Xi Jin-ping 6 years ago, according to the president of the All-China Journalists Association.
“This Belt & Road Initiative project will help China integrate with the rest of the world and link the Chinese dream with the global dream.”
The Belt and Road Initiative was developed to bolster economic and social ties with 65 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, covering an estimated population of 4.4 billion people.
“I think it is important. The project will help connect people in the two countries via Laos. It can help promote socio-economic development and prosperity in these two countries and also across the whole Asian region. China has made a lot of investments in Laos. Among them is the China-Laos Railway, running from Kunming to Vientiane.”
Under Contract 2.3, 80% of the payment will be made in US dollars and the remaining 20% in baht.
The signing is scheduled for October or sooner before the 5 year project commences. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the signing ceremony at Government House.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | TNAKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Technology
Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage
It’s no secret pornography is a little tricky to access in Thailand (according to someone else’s research). Recently, the internet service True Online confirmed that they are blocking the popular site PornHub, but quickly backed down on their statement after a storm of angry comments on Twitter.
“I pay you asshole, are you my parents?” one person wrote on Twitter, according to Coconuts Bangkok. Another said “PornHub is inappropriate? Having sexual urges at home is inappropriate? Will the company hire only virgin staff in the future too?”
It started with a Tweet on Monday calling out True Online for blocking PornHub because the site was not loading. The company responded in Thai that the content is restricted because it is inappropriate. After a thread of comments, the company retracted their statement.
“The admin would like to apologise for misinformation. The website is not blocked. If you have any problems accessing it, please contact us for further inspection,” the company tweeted in Thai.
Pornography is officially illegal in Thailand. Khaosod English says dissemination of pornography has a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht. But Coconuts Bangkok says there has recently been little effort by the government to block sex sites.
Pornhub is Thailand’s 10th most popular website with other porn sites also in the country’s top 10 sites.
SOURCES:Khaosod English | Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
แอดมินขออภัยสำหรับข้อมูล เว็บไซด์ดังกล่าวไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดการเข้าถึงแต่อย่างใดค่ะ หากท่านพบปัญหาเข้าใช้งานอย่างไร สามารถแจ้งหมายเลขบริการเพื่อตรวจสอบอีกครั้งค่ะ
— TrueOnline (@true_online) May 25, 2020
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
PM distancing himself from party room clashes
Thai Airways may not need to file for bankruptcy in US
Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok
Chiang Rai policeman fired over torture death of university mascot dog
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 3)
Woman found hanged in Nakhon Ratchasima, son found drowned nearby
High-ranking police officers try and extort 40,000 baht from woman
Sergeant says he’ll go to court to fight army corruption
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
PM says Thailand needs to guard against easing lock-down too early
Chinese man arrested with 1,000 cannabis plants, involved in ‘Heaven Herb’ illegal business
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
- Economy1 day ago
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
- Pattaya3 days ago
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine