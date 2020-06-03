Powering up tuk tuks for a new era in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Electric tuk-tuks have been in use in cities around Thailand for some time, but now the Thai Electric Vehicle Association has launched a new post-Covid-19 electric tricycle as an alternative form of public transportation in the “new normal” era, and supports the vehicle to promote Thai tourism after the national lockdown is fully lifted.

EVAT sees the three-wheeled transport as an important option to provide services at a time of social distancing, reducing the risk of spreading infection. The electric tricycle, designed by the association, uses a clear plastic sheet covering all sides of the vehicle. The sheet helps to separate the passenger and the driver, making travel with an electric tuk-tuk more safe and giving more confidence to both passengers and drivers, according to an EVAT spokesman said. The sheet can be rolled up when not in use.

The association developed the electric tricycle from the old-style petrol-burning motor tricycle and has registered it as a personal tricycle with the Department of Land Transport under the name “EVAT: Bangkok model.”

“For the past 5 years, the association has aimed to promote the use of electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.”

Hopefully these electric versions are a bit quieter and more comfortable than their petrol-driven cousins.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand