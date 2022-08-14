Connect with us

Transport

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Man fights Indian Railways over justice, 20 rupees. (via Reddit)

Twenty-two years is a long time to fight a court battle, but nine baht is nine baht, right? A lawyer in India believes so and has fought for justice against Indian Railways for more than two decades because he was overcharged by 20 Indian rupees, the equivalent of almost 9 baht, 21 pence, or 25 American cents.

The lawyer who is now 66 years old, bought a train ticket in 1999 in Uttar Pradesh to travel from Mathura station to Moradabad, a 70-rupees (31-baht) ride. But he was charged 90 rupees and despite his protests, he was not refunded.

The man went to the local consumer court and filed a complaint seeking justice against North East Railways Service, a division of Indian Railways. The resolution didn’t come quickly, but the man dug in his heels, and over the past 22 years, he attended 100 hearings in the case. Years were lost in the fight against Indian Railways, but the sacrifice was worthwhile for justice, according to the man.

“You can’t put a price on the energy and time I’ve lost fighting this case. This was always about a fight for justice and a fight against corruption, so it was worth it.”

His family tried to talk him out of pursuing justice but the man could not be swayed. He saved money by representing himself in court and insisted it wasn’t about the money. He fought tirelessly, advancing the case all the way up to the supreme court. Many look at the lawsuit as an illustration of India’s clogged courts where outcomes can take 10 to 15 years to resolve in a system that is backlogged by about 40 million cases.

But even more shocking than one man’s unfaltering determination for justice against being overcharged by the train company is Indian Railways themselves choosing to continue the battle for over 20 years without ever deciding to just pay the man his refund and admit the mistake. This is India’s single largest employer – mega-company – and remember this was over the equivalent of 9 baht.

In the end, a railway tribunal dismissed the case and the court ruled in the man’s favour, compelling Indian Railways to pay the man his 20 rupees, with 12% interest, and a warning that failure to pay within 30 days will result in interest rates rising to 15%. The court also awarded punitive damages – a fine of 15,000 rupees, about 6650 Thai baht.

And justice was served.

SOURCE: The Guardian

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-08-14 20:18
With 12% interest, the 20rupee became about 200. That is costly.  😉

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel2 hours ago

Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Bangkok3 hours ago

Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Transport4 hours ago

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Events6 hours ago

Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Crime6 hours ago

Thais cautioned against fake government websites
Thailand7 hours ago

Another Thai boxer dies from brain injury after fight in Malaysia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand8 hours ago

Expats in Thailand, Cartoon characters & Letting Loose | Thaiger Bites
Pattaya8 hours ago

VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Pollution9 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Weather9 hours ago

Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket10 hours ago

Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya12 hours ago

Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Thailand13 hours ago

Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Central Thailand13 hours ago

Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
World14 hours ago

UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending