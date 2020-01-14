Connect with us

Dramatic video shows high speed impact, eight British tourists injured on their way to Pattaya – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Dramatic video shows high speed impact, eight British tourists injured on their way to Pattaya – VIDEO
Dramatic highway CCTV has now been released of the crash of the passenger van, injuring eight British tourists travelling from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Pattaya. Three were seriously injured in the high speed crash which scattered contents of the van over the road and grassed verge between the two sides of the motorway.

Eight British tourists are in hospital after their passenger van crashed into the median strip metal railing on the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway. The incident occurred about 10:30am on the Pattaya southbound side of the road. 53 year old Thanakorn To-iam, the driver of the van, told police he picked up the passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok and was driving them to Pattaya when the van’s left rear tyre burst, causing it to swerve and hit the railing of the road’s centre median strip.

All eight of the tourists received first aid at the scene before being taken to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

🔴 เพื่อความปลอดภัยหากขับขี่หรือโดยสาร รถยนต์ รถตู้หรือรถบัส ทั้งส่วนบุคคลและสาธารณะจะต้องรัดเข็มขัดนิรภัยทุกที่นั่งและทุกครั้งที่เดินทางนะครับ ห่วงใยทุกชีวิตเป็นมิตรทุกเส้นทางจากตำรวจทางหลวง￼ ผู้โดยสารต้องรัดเข็มขัดนิรภัยทุกที่นั่ง ..เผยภาพอุบัติเหตุรถตู้ยางแตกเสียหลักชนราวกั้น ผู้สายกระเด็นออกนอกรถบาดเจ็บ แฟนเพจ "สถานีตำรวจทางหลวง" เผยแพร่ภาพวงจรปิด บันทึกนาทีเกิดอุบัติเหตุวันนี้ (14 มกราคม 2563) เวลาประมาณ 10.32 น.บนทางหลวงพิเศษหมายเลข 7ช่วงกม.118+700 ขาเข้าพัทยา ก่อนถึงด่านเก็บเงินหนองปรือ รถตู้โดยสารสูญเสียการควบคุม ก่อนพุ่งชนราวกั้น ส่งผลให้นักท่องเที่ยวชาวอังกฤษที่โดยสารมากระเด็นออกนอกตัวรถได้รับบาดเจ็บ 7 ราย หลังรถหยุดนิ่งผู้ประสบเหตุทั้งหมดพยายามลุกออกจากพื้นผิวจราจร เบื้องต้นสอบสวนคนขับรถตู้ทราบว่า รับผู้โดยสารทั้งหมดมาจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ และนำส่งพัทยา แต่ระหว่างทางยางซ้ายด้านหลังเกิดระเบิดทำให้รถเสียหลักพุ่งชนราวกั้นจนทำให้มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บ #เข็มขัดนิรภัยคลิป : สถานีตํารวจทางหลวงพังงา กระบี่ ภูเก็ต#NewshawkPhuket

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Monday, January 13, 2020

The Thaiger

Crime

Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Associated Pattaya Press

Just days after the body of a foreign woman washed up in a travel bag on Sri Racha Beach near Pattaya, police say they’ve arrested a Taiwanese man for the murder of the woman, his Chinese wife. The gruesome discovery was made by an officer from the nearby naval base.

Police yesterday arrested 38 year old Lu Ji Yang of Taiwan, the husband of the victim, 33 year old Ms. Lia Li Li, a Chinese national. They say he admitted to murdering his wife and stuffing her body into the suitcase that was found the beach in Sri Racha last week.

Lu allegedly told police that he and his wife had a clothing business together and had recently argued over financial problelms. The couple, who were on vacation, also argued about the nationality of their their three month old child and which passport the child should receive.

Lu told police says he strangled his wife after an especially furious argument on Wednesday. He then tied her up and put her remains in a suitcase which he dumped in the ocean on Bang Phra Beach. The man performed a reenactment of the crime for police on late Sunday evening.

Last week police released a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s ankle, leading to several tips which helped identify her and subsequently the the suspect. Additionally, they were able to track the tape and rope used in the crime to a local hardware shop and see the suspect on CCTV footage.

Lu remains in the custody of the Sri Racha police and faces first degree murder charges. Both the Chinese and Taiwanese embassies have been notified.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A local soldier came across the travel bag whilst wandering along the beach - The Pattaya News

Chon Buri police are seeking a suspect after the body of a foreign woman washed up in a travel bag at Bang Phra Beach in the province’s Sri Racha district, north of Pattaya.

The victim was stuffed inside a black travel bag with red patterns. Her nationality remains unknown. The woman was dressed in a camouflage shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes. There were red Chinese tattoos on her left shoulder and black ones on her right inner ankle. Police say she was about 160-165 centimetres tall and probably under 30 years of age. The woman’s head was bound in yellow cloth tape and wrapped in a black bin bag secured with nylon rope. Her feet and legs were bound with cable ties. There were signs of a beating.

No identification documents have been found, but there is evidence she was pregnant at the time of her murder. A doctor who examined the body believes she had been dead for at least two days before the body was found.

The grisly discovery was made near a naval base when a petty officer found the bag by some rocks while strolling on the beach last Friday. He was shocked and thought it was a mannequin until a friend confirmed it was in fact a woman’s corpse. Police are examining missing persons lists in hopes of finding the woman’s identity. Pol Col. Anukarn Thammawijan from Sri Racha police says this was clearly “a sadistic and cold blooded murder”.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News

Murdered foreign woman's body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach | News by The Thaiger

