Air Asia loyalty program email scams on the loose again

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

AirAsia Big Loyalty CEO Spencer Lee has issued an alert on the airline’s corporate website about an email scam. The company is warning the public not to engage with an online scam circulating with the subject line ‘AirAsia Big Loyalty Bonus’.

The latest ‘loyalty program’ scam surfaced on June 21.

It’s not the first time scammers have targeted AirAsia, routinely credited as the world’s best low-cost airline by SkyTrax.

Usually, scams focus on competition or winning free tickets by providing identity information, but this time the scam focuses on the airline’s loyalty program members.

Air Asia is warning members of the public to be cautious and always refer to AirAsia’s official website and social media channels for the latest company news, activities or promotions.

Last April the airline warned travellers of a similar scam circulating via email with the subject: AirAsia Big Loyalty Bonus’.

The airline claims it will take legal action against individuals or groups who organise illegal and misleading scams using the AirAsia brand or any of its subsidiaries.

Crime

20 smuggled Burmese, including children, found in locked Songkhla warehouse

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

by Santiparp Ramasutra

Songkhla Police, in Thailand’s deep south, have rescued 20 scared and hungry Burmese, victims of traffickers who’d locked them inside a warehouse on the Thai-Malaysian border. Residents say they heard the sound of children crying for several days in the usually deserted warehouse in the Sadao district.

Pol General Suchart Thirasawat, an inspector-general in charge of an anti-trafficking unit, led the rescue operation last night (Saturday).

“We found the building heavily locked from outside and could we hear women and children crying inside,” he said.

The locks were soon broken open, revealing the migrants sitting in the dark without windows or electricity. There were five children, the youngest around two years old, nine men and six women.

“All of them were glad to see us.”

They told their rescuers they’d been locked up for five days without food, surviving only on rainwater trickling in. Suchart says it appears they were smuggled in from Myanmar and were destined for Malaysia. He vowed to catch the traffickers.

SOURCE: The Nation

Malaysia

New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

PHOTO: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, sacked and

A new video clip showing Malaysia’s former deputy minister’s aide, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, and a man resembling the Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has appeared on YouTube, while a nine-minute-plus full version has been uploaded to porn site Pornhub.

As with earlier clips, the YouTube video (which may be removed for violating the video file-sharing site’s community standards) shows two naked men in bed facing a television set playing a news broadcast.

Haziq, who has confessed to being one of the men in earlier videos, is seen getting up from bed, while the second man, whom Haziq has alleged is Azmin (and certainly looks like the Minister), uses his handphone. Haziq is then seen walking across the room after putting on a bathrobe.

The video, titled “No way”, was uploaded on June 25.

Meanwhile, a nine-minute-plus video was also uploaded to Pornhub. This video, titled “Scandal Azmin Ali Full”, appears to be the full version of various clips that have gone viral over the last few weeks.

Haziq, the Santubong PKR Youth chief, has been issued a ‘show-cause’ letter by his party. He has also been sacked as senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister.

Minister Azmin continues to deny any involvement in the sex video and called it a “nefarious plot to destroy his political career”. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

SOURCE: The Star – Asia News Network

ASEAN

ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.

The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.

He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.

The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.

The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.

Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.

The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.

ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

