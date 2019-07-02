Air Asia loyalty program email scams on the loose again | The Thaiger

AirAsia Big Loyalty CEO Spencer Lee has issued an alert on the airline’s corporate website about an email scam. The company is warning the public not to engage with an online scam circulating with the subject line ‘AirAsia Big Loyalty Bonus’.

The latest ‘loyalty program’ scam surfaced on June 21.

It’s not the first time scammers have targeted AirAsia, routinely credited as the world’s best low-cost airline by SkyTrax.

Usually, scams focus on competition or winning free tickets by providing identity information, but this time the scam focuses on the airline’s loyalty program members.

Air Asia is warning members of the public to be cautious and always refer to AirAsia’s official website and social media channels for the latest company news, activities or promotions.

Last April the airline warned travellers of a similar scam circulating via email with the subject: AirAsia Big Loyalty Bonus’.

The airline claims it will take legal action against individuals or groups who organise illegal and misleading scams using the AirAsia brand or any of its subsidiaries.