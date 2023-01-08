Transport
2 men found frozen in the belly of Colombian plane
An aircraft maintenance technician in Colombia made a shocking discovery. Under the belly of an Avianca plane at the airport in Bogota, the bodies of two young men were frozen to death. The airline technician was inspecting and performing regular maintenance on the aircraft of Colombia’s flagship airline when he was horrified by the corpses.
The bodies were found today, according to reports from Aljazeera. One of the corpses was burnt, while the other was in a frozen state and had partially dissolved. The plane had last travelled on January 6, but it is believed the men had stowed away and froze on a flight on January 3.
One of the bodies was found to be carrying Dominican currency and one of the suitcases contained a work permit from the Dominican Republic. It is suspected that the two frozen men had been hiding in the belly of the plane since January 3, as it was the plane’s last flight out of the Dominican Republic.
The Avianca plane had travelled more recently operated flight AV116 from Santiago Airport in the capital city of Chile to El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia on the evening of Friday, January 6. It left Santiago at 4.26pm and arrived in Bogota at 7.56pm.
During a maintenance inspection following the flight, the two young people were found dead in the landing gear. Avianca activated its safety protocol and notified the authorities in both Colombia and Chile, who are now conducting an investigation into the case. The technical procedures are being handled by the Colombian Attorney General’s Office, which is collecting the bodies and transferring them to the morgue.
Avianca stated that it inspects the aircraft and its perimeter before each flight as part of its security processes. But lapses in airport security, control of restricted areas, and perimeter control that allowed the two young men who froze to get to the plane and stow away are the responsibility of the airport authorities and administrators.
The airline has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the airport and local authorities to clarify the case and take necessary measures to prevent similar events from occurring in the future.
Colombian authorities are currently investigating the case to determine for sure the nationality and identity of the two young men, who are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20 and were likely attempting to smuggle themselves into the country. Avianca has expressed condolences to the families of the two young men who died.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Trending
-
Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
-
Environment3 days ago
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train