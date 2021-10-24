Tourism
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Now that the 46 countries that can enter Thailand on November 1 without quarantine have been announced, many in the tourism industry are calling for some notable absences to be added to the list. Tourism groups in major travel hubs are calling on the government to add Russia and India to the list of approved countries, believing it will massively boost the number of travellers coming into Thailand this high season.
Russia didn’t make the cut for the 46 approved countries because of a recent surge in Covid-19 in the country the only has about a 33% vaccination rate with a fair amount of vaccine hesitancy. The acting president of the Chon Buri Tourism Council lamented that charter flights may have to be cancelled as travellers from Russia aren’t interested in sandboxing or jumping through excessive hoops to come into Thailand.
India finds itself in a similar situation as many people have been vaccinated using Covaxin which has yet to be recognized by the World Health Organisation or the Thai government as an approved vaccine. As a result, those inoculated with Covaxin will not qualify as fully vaccinated and will have to endure a quarantine of 10 days, or 14 if they travel overland into Thailand.
Any sort of quarantine eliminates a large portion of potential travellers from India as they tend to travel for an average of four to five nights for a short getaway.
While 46 countries will be able to enter Thailand without more than a one-night delay while waiting for test results, those who aren’t from those countries but are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine can go through a Sandbox program and what is now called the Blue Zone, 17 provinces that require a one-week arrival day before being allowed to travel freely in Thailand.
The tourism council president says that without the Indian and Russian markets, Pattaya will suffer this high season. The extra restrictions placed on those two countries plus required quarantine upon returning home for some residents in low-risk countries will drive away potential tourists.
Add to that the confusion over the Thailand Pass that is replacing the certificate of entry in just over a week but has not yet been launched or fully laid out, and the tourism revenue prospects of places like Pattaya are unlikely to look terribly rosy for the time being.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ho Chi Minh launches 3-stage reopening plan, international on January 1
Border shacks to be demolished for aiding Burmese immigrants
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Covid-19 in prison: outbreaks from overcrowding now subsiding
Covid-19 deaths receding, but still here; 1 month old baby dies
Van packed with 39 illegal burmese workers stopped in Phichit
Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime
End of skytrain pass may impact Bangkok condo market
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Prominent economic think-tank welcomes November 1 re-opening plans
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand3 days ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Crime2 days ago
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
- Crime3 days ago
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Recent comments: