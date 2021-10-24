Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand tourism groups call for Russia and India to be added to the safe country list.

Now that the 46 countries that can enter Thailand on November 1 without quarantine have been announced, many in the tourism industry are calling for some notable absences to be added to the list. Tourism groups in major travel hubs are calling on the government to add Russia and India to the list of approved countries, believing it will massively boost the number of travellers coming into Thailand this high season.

Russia didn’t make the cut for the 46 approved countries because of a recent surge in Covid-19 in the country the only has about a 33% vaccination rate with a fair amount of vaccine hesitancy. The acting president of the Chon Buri Tourism Council lamented that charter flights may have to be cancelled as travellers from Russia aren’t interested in sandboxing or jumping through excessive hoops to come into Thailand.

India finds itself in a similar situation as many people have been vaccinated using Covaxin which has yet to be recognized by the World Health Organisation or the Thai government as an approved vaccine. As a result, those inoculated with Covaxin will not qualify as fully vaccinated and will have to endure a quarantine of 10 days, or 14 if they travel overland into Thailand.

Any sort of quarantine eliminates a large portion of potential travellers from India as they tend to travel for an average of four to five nights for a short getaway.

While 46 countries will be able to enter Thailand without more than a one-night delay while waiting for test results, those who aren’t from those countries but are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine can go through a Sandbox program and what is now called the Blue Zone, 17 provinces that require a one-week arrival day before being allowed to travel freely in Thailand.

The tourism council president says that without the Indian and Russian markets, Pattaya will suffer this high season. The extra restrictions placed on those two countries plus required quarantine upon returning home for some residents in low-risk countries will drive away potential tourists.

Add to that the confusion over the Thailand Pass that is replacing the certificate of entry in just over a week but has not yet been launched or fully laid out, and the tourism revenue prospects of places like Pattaya are unlikely to look terribly rosy for the time being.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Brownie
2021-10-24 21:35
38 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: ....outside of the sandbox.... The article was referring to nations to be placed on the safe list not those already entering. If you've read some of the other threads you'd soon realize that China, India…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-24 21:40
5 minutes ago, Brownie said: I don't think the Chinese, Indian or Russian tourists are interested in the interiors of Thailand. Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket & Samui (all in the Sandbox) are more than enough for them. So I guess the…
image
YesNoMaybe
2021-10-24 22:01
25 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: Finally. Maybe now you can understand why they shouldn't be allowed on the safe list. Agreed fully about it being BS/PA. 90%+. When it comes to entry requirements is a load of BB's and simply…
image
RobMuir
2021-10-24 22:04
5 hours ago, Thaiger said: Tourism groups in major travel hubs are calling on the government to add Russia and India to the list of approved countries, believing it will massively boost the number Nah, nobody is saying that. Only…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-24 22:10
4 minutes ago, YesNoMaybe said: Same logic again. UK has more cases per 100k than Russin. 4 times more. 67 percent vaccinated. Ur vaccines doesnt mean a thing in aspects of containment. Double vaxed, triple vaxed, booster vaxed. U still…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Trending