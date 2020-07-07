Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Later this month, Thailand is throwing open its doors to international visitors arriving for medical procedures. Up to 1,700 medical tourists will reportedly be admitted under strict conditions, but will be free to travel the country once they’ve completed a 14 day quarantine period, which could be concurrent with their medical treatment. Only those who arrive in the country by air and with a certificate of entry from a Thai embassy will be admitted.
Where the quarantine is carried out will depend on how long the medical procedure is expected to take. Patients arriving for treatments that take fewer than 14 days will finish their quarantine at the hospital where they’re being treated, while those undergoing treatment of more than 14 days will be housed in a facility designated as an “alternative hospital quarantine”. It’s understood that at least 62 private hospitals are involved in the quarantine program. Once both the quarantine period and medical treatment is complete, medical tourists will be free to travel the country from August 1, where they can take advantage of discounts on various wellness packages.
Medical tourists will have to undergo testing for the Covid-19 virus prior to leaving their home country, once again on arrival in Thailand, and a third time prior to travelling back home. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 will be treated for the virus in specially prepared areas of private hospitals and will have to foot the bill on their own.
You can read more about medical tourism and opportunities around the region HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
The full impact from Covid-19 could be prolonged, even after the actual virus is finally brought under control. CBRE, an international property consultant, expects Thailand’s hotel industry will undergo inevitable changes as part of the ‘new normal’. A new report says there will be an added emphasis on hygiene, a redefined restaurant concept, new partnerships and design alterations in line with the new global Covid era.
Atakawee Choosang, Head of Capital Market – CBRE Hotels, Thailand says that the hospitality sector is now seeing both subtle and substantial changes.
“With a sharp reduction in international visitors, the hotel sector took one of the hardest hits across the real estate industry during Covid-19. We see many hotel developers and owners of large hotels in Thailand, reliant on international inbound, temporarily shutting their respective hotel businesses as they are not able to be profitable even with the current shift towards domestic tourism. Owners across the board are trying to regain guests’ confidence with accredited hygiene standards.”
“The hotel asset type, in some ways should reflect a ‘second home’ on the road either in the short or long term, and while the common public space is easing up on its protocols, hotels will continue to have the highest standard of hygiene and cleanliness possible to build confidence with the guests.”
To improve hotel performance in the short-term, hotel owners in Thailand are focusing on reassuring guests of their virus-free hotels by implementing new safety protocols like Covid-19 control and prevention training for hotel staff following the Ministry of Public Health guidelines, and acquiring a series of ISO certifications and SHA from the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration.
In the long-run, partnerships with travel platforms like travel agencies, tourism offices, airlines and tourist destinations will be crucial for business survival and growth. Medical tourism, wellness-certified hotel, and potential hotel-hospital alliances can play a significant role in recovering the hotel market and become a significant driver in future hotel concepts as Thailand already has, by nature, a strong and welcoming hospitality culture catering to the world’s ageing population.
“With public health at the forefront, Thailand has the potential to solidify its status as one of the front-runners in the medical industry. Thailand is one of the most successful countries in the world to battle the virus outbreak, in a short period of time the infected cases has visually decreased and the number of fatalities are at a minimum. Hotel developers may see this as an opportunity to target medical tourism visitors that, despite the recent slowdown, has been on the rise since 2016.”
In terms of hotel food and beverage, the social-distancing policy has altered the hotel-dining experience, especially in terms of the seating and spatial configuration. The shortage of dine-in customers during the past few months has driven many hotel restaurants to compete with standalone eateries by offering food delivery services to drive additional revenue. Since the lockdown restriction has lifted, the new hotel dine-in experience has adopted additional safety requirements like physical-distancing by table, but also a higher standard of food handling and preparation, and potentially new dining concepts to cater towards smaller group sizes but in higher quantities.
Changes from a hotel development and services standpoint are also in the pipeline for to restore the guests’ confidence, firstly by accommodating essential workers, primarily business executives, government officials and investors, who are among the first groups to be permitted to travel, with new facilities to support remote meetings directly from the hotels with in-room Zoom or similar applications.
“Hotel management will likely continue its common area management… daily disinfection of the lobby, installation of air filtration, temperature scans, and hand sanitisers and alcohol-based sprays.”
“Full-scale touchless technology, digital keys, digital check-in, and potentially ultraviolet and other unobtrusive virus-killing technologies could become the norm at branded and upscale to luxury hotels.”
“Regardless of positioning, hotels will need to strive for a symbiotic balance to support layout usability and a clear, harmonised health and safety protocol standard to be applied to every part of the hotel. It’s all about rebuilding the level of trust.”
PHOTO: Atakawee Choosang, Head of Capital Market – CBRE Hotels, Thailand
Economy
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
“The Bank of Thailand predicts that its gross domestic product will shrink by more than 8% this year.”
While Thailand appears to have been successful in suppressing the Covid-19 virus, a report in The Bangkok Post today says the outlook for the country’s economy is far from favourable, calling it the worst in Asia.
The Bank of Thailand predictions are the bleakest across Asian countries’ economies. Such a drop would be even worse than the one experienced during the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998. Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, a senior economist for Thailand at the World Bank, says much of it can be attributed to the plunge in international tourism since the country shut its borders in the early weeks of the Covid crisis.
“Thailand has large exposure as a tourism hub, close to 15% of GDP, and it also has a large exposure of the export-oriented sector. Hence the large shock to GDP.”
Meanwhile, Bloomberg is predicting a contraction of 6% for Thailand’s economy, the worst in south-east Asia, with experts expecting it to have a weak recovery of about 4% in 2021. Measures put in place to suppress the spread of the Covid-19 virus. are being seen as a major factor in the economic downturn. The forced shut down of businesses, introduction of a nighttime curfew and state of emergency have had a devastating knock-down effect at a time when investment and consumption were already on a downward trajectory since last year.
With the exception of a limitation on international flights, most restrictions have now been lifted, along with the government introducing various stimulus packages to boost domestic tourism and the overall economy. However, no amount of domestic travel can make up for the devastating loss to the country’s tourism sector, which accounted for a fifth of the overall economy last year.
With airports still closed to almost all international arrivals, foreign tourism is expected to plummet to one-fifth of last year’s figures, at just 8 million. The Thai government is still mulling the introduction of travel bubbles with countries it deems safe from Covid-19, but it’s slow going, with the PM expressing concern over the risk of reintroducing the virus through arrivals from abroad.
Analysts are also saying they don’t foresee a rush of investment any time soon, given the bleak predictions facing the country. Exports appear to be recovering, however, having taken a brief hit during the first two months of the year. The rise in the price of gold is providing a much-needed boost, but exports overall are still feeling the effects of a decrease in demand, in addition to disruptions to the global supply chain.
The strong baht remains an ongoing factor, with the US dollar losing nearly 6% against the baht over the last 3 months, despite multiple interest rate cuts by the Bank of Thailand to try and quell the enthusiasm for the Thai currency. The Central Bank has previously spoken about the negative effect the Thai baht is having on exports and the overall economy, warning that they will take steps to restrain the currency’s climb if necessary.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 73,000 Thai farmers to get relief aid after appeals approved
Over 73,000 Thai farmers are set to get much-needed aid after their appeals for financial help have been approved. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) says it will transfer the aid tomorrow, in the amount of 5,000 baht, to help with the Covid-19 economic fallout.
BAAC secretary Anan Suwanrat says the ministry’s appeal panel has approved 73,975 appeals out of 190,000- bringing the total number of farmers eligible for Covid-19 cash handouts to 7,596,747. He says 10,284 appeal requests are still being reviewed.
Of those rejected, he says the applicants have either already received financial aid from other relief schemes, were state officials, or were insured by the Social Security Fund.
The aid was initially approved at the end of April in the amount of 150 billion baht to help over 10 million farmers affected by the pandemic. Of those who were already approved, they are receiving a cash handout of 5,000 baht for 3 months starting in April, with the last handout set to be disbursed between July 15-22.
Thailand’s government has set aside the money to help farmers as part of its 1 trillion baht emergency loan scheme. It has also enlisted the help of the Royal Thai Airforce to help transport produce for the farmers who became unable to disburse their goods due to the pandemic’s lockdown and travel restrictions.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
