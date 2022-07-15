TAT and AirBnB are working together for digital nomads

Connect with us

Pete

To attract remote workers, or digital nomads, Airbnb is collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand on a number of projects, including the creation of a special Thailand hub that will feature the best long-term rental properties in the country as well as important details about entry requirements and current visa regulations.

Airbnb will also collaborate with TAT on educational campaigns encouraging responsible hospitality and working remotely while travelling. Later this year, a centre specifically for Thailand is scheduled to open.

The online booking brand opened its “Live and Work Anywhere” project earlier this year to select some of the world’s most remote and worker-friendly locations.

Thailand is one of 20 locations worldwide that Airbnb is partnering with to make it simpler to live and work anywhere.

The goal is to assist governments and travel companies in reviving tourism and supporting local economies after more than two years of travel restrictions.

According to the deputy governor for domestic marketing with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, this is the perfect opportunity to partner with AirBnB.

“As we look to rebuild the country’s tourism sector and accelerate recovery, we are honoured to partner with Airbnb on its global Live and Work Anywhere initiative to attract long-term travellers to Thailand.”

Some of the destinations include Indonesia, Argentina, Spain, South Africa, Dubai, Portugal, Italy, and Mexico.

Despite the goodwill, it is still very difficult for digital nomads to stay and work in Thailand unless they have specific skills or a lot of money. Many remote workers have spotted around the lack of real visa options over the years by getting dodgy ED visas, an equally dodgy B-Visa through a visa agent, or by doing visa runs, which are also fraught with costs, potential problems and risk of refusal.

AirBnB have also had their problems skirting around Thailand’s Hotel Act and short-term rental laws.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Pete

Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

