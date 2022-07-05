Suitcases packed as Thais get ready for domestic travel

The number of locals planning their vacations is predicted to spike for the first time since the pandemic broke out over 2 years ago.

The President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Chamnan Srisawat, predicts there will be a high number of Thai nationals travelling domestically in the third quarter of 2022 thanks to the easing of restrictions and regulations since the beginning of July.

In a poll of 440 locals who earn above 10,000 baht per month, 53% will travel in July, 63% plan to travel domestically in the third quarter, and 58% will travel for an average of 4-5 nights.

Nearly 50% of Thais prefer to travel outside of their province, although in the last quarter it was about 26-29%

With the increase in the price of petrol, driving is still the preferred way to travel among Thais.

Plans to travel abroad will be affected by increasing living expenses and travelling within the country allows locals to travel more frequently with the different schemes available.

