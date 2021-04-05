Phuket hammering out Covid vaccines, beating out rest of Thailand | Thaiger

image
Tourism

Phuket hammering out Covid vaccines, beating out rest of Thailand

Phuket hammering out Covid vaccines, beating out rest of Thailand
Stock photo via Flickr

The tourism-heavy island of Phuket is hammering out vaccines, beating out the rest of Thailand in an attempt to achieve a herd immunity before it reopens to tourists. The island is holding vaccination drives, with 9 centres in place to handle the estimated amount of 460,000 residents who are scheduled to get jabs 2 months before its July reopening.

The reopening is dependent on at least 70% of the population being vaccinated before tourists can enter without needing to undergo a mandatory quarantine. Those international travellers must also be vaccinated fully before being able to skip a 10 day stay in a quarantine hotel. For those coming from countries who feature a Covid variant, they are excluded from being allowed to skip quarantines or cut down on the time required to undergo quarantine.

For those who want to enter Thailand through other areas, the mandatory quarantine time has been cut to 7 days upon proof of being fully vaccinated. Phuket’s Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong, told Reuters that the herd immunity must be achieved in order to allow tourists to enter without undergoing quarantines.

“If we can build immunity for 70-80% of the population on the island, we can receive foreign tourists who have been vaccinated without the need for quarantine.”

Medical workers, elderly people and cabinet members are the first to receive the jabs in Phuket. The government’s decision to allow the normally tourist-laden island to implement its Sandbox tourism scheme, highlights the need for tourists to help bring the economy back. Normally, before the pandemic, foreign tourists accounted for 11-12% of Thailand’s GDP. Now, however, the pandemic has destroyed the economy, with 1.45 million jobs being lost since it began.

In 2020, only 6.7 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, a meager amount compared with almost 40 million visitors in 2019. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, says Thailand is hoping to see at least 100,000 tourists arrive in Phuket in this year’s 3rd quarter.

“It’s a challenge. But that will contribute to GDP to some extent.We don’t expect tourists will come in like a broken dam but we hope to have quality visitors with high spending.”

Yuthasak says visitors from Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are expected to return first. He says the demand may come back faster than expected.

“I think the Land of Smiles will start smiling again.”

SOURCE: The Guardian

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news.

Travellers around the world eager to return to Phuket

Published

18 hours ago

on

Sunday, April 4, 2021

By

Travellers around the world eager to return to Phuket
PHOTO: Travelers from around the world returning to Thailand

Travellers of 28 nationalities have indicated that they would like to come to Phuket after mandatory quarantine is done away with for those that have received their Covid-19 vaccination. This according to the Phuket Tourist Association. The popular destination for foreigners will be the first location in Thailand to remove quarantine restrictions in the government’s long-term plan to reopen the whole of the country.

Tourists from China, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and 23 other countries hope to visit, but the ability to come still depends not just on Thailand welcoming them in, but also on the approval to travel from their home countries.

Phuket is expecting as many as 150,000 international travellers between July and September, predicted to generate 30 billion baht of spending into the local economy. The hope is these visitors will jumpstart tourism leading into Phuket’s traditional high season from October.

Details are still being confirmed, with submission and approval to the CCSA are needed before moving forward. The necessary documentation and procedures are still being worked out while keeping in consideration the safety of the local Thai people. Another looming factor is the required threshold of 70% local vaccination rate of the 460,000 residents of the Phuket area, a feat that requires at least 920,000 jabs injected by the July 1st quarantine waiver.

The Phuket Tourist Association is hopeful, they concede that they don’t expect general tourism to return quickly with restrictions, while lessening, still in place. The people coming first into Thailand will likely be overwhelmingly made up of people with families in Thailand and business travellers. Tourists are put off by any quarantine period.

While yesterday saw the return of international flights to Phuket with Thai Airways flight from Germany touching down and dropping off 16 travellers in Phuket before continuing to Bangkok with 114 more travellers, there’s still a long way to go before full tourism returns.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

16 German tourists kick off Phuket's tentative re-opening plans

Tim Newton

Published

1 day ago

on

Sunday, April 4, 2021

By

16 German tourists kick off Phuket's tentative re-opening plans

3 months away and Phuket will be Thailand’s first province to waive the mandatory quarantine stay for foreign travellers who have been vaccinated. Well, that remains the plan as Thailand starts to work through a 4-phase re-opening schedule which will take the rest of 2021 to roll out.

The subjects of these re-opening experiments will be the expected tourists who, despite having the best of intentions to visit Thailand have to march through changing rules, red tape, PCR tests, compulsory insurance and vaccination certificates.

The Phuket Tourist Association reports that visitors from 28 countries say they intend to visit the southern island after the pilot sandbox scheme was approved by the government. But there are still barriers to be removed including permission from their origin countries and 70%+ of Phuketians being vaccinated before the plan can proceed. Bangkok Post reports that some of those countries include China, Singapore, Russia, the UK and Germany. Even with those countries there are restrictions for outbound or inbound travel at this stage which will complicate any travel schedules.

Yesterday a Thai Airways flight arrived from Germany’s Frankfurt airport. It first touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport, carrying 130 German tourists. 16 of them continued on to Phuket, a modest start for Phuket’s international tourist revival.

The next flight fro Frankfurt to Phuket, via Bangkok, will be on May 7 on another Thai Airways flight. Both flights are being flown in an Airbus A350.

The Phuket Tourist Association estimate that 150,000 foreign visitors could visit the island from July to September this year. In the years before the Covid lockdowns and border closures, Phuket would routinely receive 800,000 – 1 million tourists each month, the second most poplar destination for international tourists in Thailand outside of Bangkok.

At the moment the majority of Phuket’s hotels and more than 80% of businesses along the popular west coast remain closed. But many of the larger hotel groups and tourist groups are pushing to get their staff vaccinated in preparedness for the July, 2021 re-opening plans.

The Phuket wet season is just beginning and will run its course through to December. The big hope is that all these tentative plans and arrangements will put the island in a good position for this year’s tourist high season which usually starts in November.

According to the CCSA, the southern province has to vaccinate at least 70% of its population (estimated at 460,000 people) before the government will approve the plan to re-open. Nearly 1 million doses of vaccines will be needed to reach that number. Even with the flurry of vaccinations across the island this week the island is unlikely to reach this goal. Surveys among many Thais indicate a residual resistance to getting the vaccine. Phuket’s expat population of approximately 20,000 are also unsure when they will be vaccinated despite the government insisting that they will be included in the roll-out.

Meanwhile, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government is hoping to complete its vaccination program to target and at-risk groups in 77 provinces around Thailand by the end of April.

“800,000 doses manufactured by China’s Sinovac will be distributed to target populations in the provinces.”

SOURCES: The Straits Times |Phuket News | Bangkok Post

"Mommy, there's a snake!" – Expat in Phuket shares her story

Published

1 day ago

on

Sunday, April 4, 2021

By

"Mommy, there's a snake!" – Expat in Phuket shares her story
Pope's pit viper / Stock photo by Thai National Parks via Flickr

The following story was written by Amy Sukwan, an American who has been living in Thailand for 7 years.

To share a story with The Thaiger, click HERE.

“Mommy, there’s a snake!” my 8 year old daughter Eliza said, waking me up in the middle of the night.

I came out of our modest bungalow in Phuket at some unholy hour in the middle of the night, to see what my daughter’s whole “snake” thing was about. In the light of our front porch light, about 3 metres from our front door, 3 of our cats were surrounding something that looked at first to me to be a stack of rotting bananas.

“Eliza it’s nothing.” I tried to assure my daughter. Right at that moment the rotting bananas rose up into an aggressive posture as 3 cats circled it, hissing viciously. It was a surreal sight in the porch light.

“Mommy can you kill it!” My daughter begged me, as the thing, about four feet or over a meter long, lashed at one of our cats, who was quick enough to jump away. The snake had a big head that I could see in the porch light. It was distinctively mallet shaped, in what I was pretty sure was the viper class.

As much as I wanted to go back to sleep and pretend that this was all a bad nightmare, I now had a crying, frantic daughter who was terrified for her cats and a situation that I was quickly recognizing was pretty bad. Mai dee.

I needed to call in backup – my Thai husband. Eliza was already screaming his name. “Ka! Loon Ka!” My 8 year old screamed.

There are many venomous snakes in Thailand. Most people know about cobras but the viper class is the most deadly in the world, as vipers are both unpredictable and very difficult to charm. I was looking at a pit viper of some sort, I was pretty sure.

Snakes normally don’t bother you if you don’t bother them. But interactions are most common late in the dry season in Thailand, as it is now, in late March, as the snakes slither around houses in search of water. Thais don’t want them around for obvious reasons. You don’t want venomous snakes to breed and make babies close to your homestead.

If you are not sure if a snake is venomous or not, a good rule of thumb is to look at its head size in proportion to its body size. If the snake head is close to the same size as the rest of its body, and the snake is generally more wormlike in appearance, it is probably not venomous. If the head is large, say two or more times the diameter of the body, it might be poisonous. This does not constitute medical advice. If you get bitten by a snake, you should go to the hospital.

My husband woke up as Eliza was screaming for him. He came out groggily but as soon as my daughter pointed at the snake he saw the problem. “No good! I kill!” Ka said as he grabbed a machete from our kitchen rack. He wasted no time in coming to this decision.

So after being bathed in the surreal sight of three cats circling a hissing, striking, and very likely deadly serpent under our porch light, I got to be treated to an even weirder view. Ka went full Steve Irwin on the snake as he danced around with the machete. The viper sideswiped and tried to strike him. Then, it suddenly backlashed and made contact with his knee. Both me and Eliza cried out from the sidelines.

“She bit me!” Ka said as he macheted the viper’s mid body, and then its neck. Among my many shortcomings is a complete inability to gender snakes. So I will remain with my husband’s classification of the viper as female.

The snake stilled over the course of several minutes as my eight year old screamed in terror. It still seemed to be wiggling even five minutes later, though its body slowly stilled. Ka helped me put it in a plastic bag.

“You go hospital now!” I screamed at him.

“No worries. She don’t bite me with poison.” Ka seemed sure of this. He’d grown up on a 50 rai spread of backwoods in Phuket and was something of a designated snake killer.

My husband had tracked and killed a 5 foot long snake months before, which he had assured me had no poison, but which he had not wanted around the house. I was able to identify that one through Google images and a snake discussion group as an Indochinese Rat snake, which was indeed not venomous.

There was only one bite mark on his knee the viper had come in from an unusual angle and only one fang had punctured through. But I could see from closer inspection of the now dead snake what I had already known. It looked like a dark green Pit Viper. She was about 4 feet long, or maybe 130 centimetres. The poor girl had probably been looking for water.

Symptoms of a poisonous snake bite include pain at the site, swelling, and changes in heart rate or breathing. Needless to say Ka is still alive and well, and probably had enough experiences of snakes to know that this was a dry bite, or one without venom, as about 50% of snake bites are. I wouldn’t have taken my chances on this, though.

The reason that poisonous baby snakes are thought to be more deadly is not because they have more venom, but because they always release venom when they do bite. I prayed in Buddhist style for the snake to have a better life next time, as she had made merit by not killing either our cats or my husband. But for the amateurs out there, I wouldn’t advise going to Steve Irwin about these things. Normally snakes bite you because you bother them.

It turns out that sometimes you chase the story. And sometimes the story chases you.

I’d seen a recent post on The Thaiger asking for guest bloggers to share their stories regarding Thailand. I think I laughed out loud on reading it. After 7 years in the “Land of Smiles,” with 2 Thai husbands and after giving birth to 2 children here, I’d like to think I’ve seen it all. I probably have 10,000 stories.

But what do I want to write about? Should I mention my early days as a farang in Thailand, during the time when I was working as an OPC for a timeshare? Do I want to give advice on making visas, as an American staying in Thailand or for a Thai going to America? Should I talk about going to Thai hospitals? Or maybe I should write something about Thai Buddhist funeral proceedings? I’ve put my first husband and both my mother and father in law in the ground at Wat Prathong. Should I talk about ASQ and travelling during Covid madness? Or should I mention the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha Ngan? I’ve been to five of those, personally.

This weekend I was harvesting cashew fruit with a Thai friend of ours in Phuket who has a large spread of family land. We burnt the cashew nuts, and I thought that this would make a great story, as many farang ask me about growing and harvesting practices in my little outback area. Unfortunately a quick Google search revealed that cashew nuts are dangerous, even to people without allergies, as they contain a chemical close to poison ivy. Only professional processors should deal with cashew nuts, in short. I’ve been eating the fruit and burning the nuts for years. But I gathered that life is too dangerous. So much for that story.

