Tourism

Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook / HaveYouEverPhuket
The normally vibrant tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-ignite domestic tourism, now that the Covid-19 resurgence appears to be on the decline. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following the first wave of the virus, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 staged a comeback in December. Now, the Bangkok Post reports that both holiday spots are hoping to lure the tourists back once more.

Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, from the Association of Chonburi Attractions, says the promotion is only open to guests from outside the province. Further information (in Thai) can be found HERE.

Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”, aimed at reviving tourism on the southern island. Phaithun Silapawisut from Phuket’s provincial administration organisation has called on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.

Governor Narong Wunsiew says that the natural beauty of the island means it doesn’t have to invest much to lure people back, adding that a new promotional video will highlight Phuket’s main attractions. He says the damage done to the tourism sector by the pandemic means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:
  1. Avatar

    David cohen

    Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:45 am

    That will begin to reduce the prices of quarantine hotels

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Crime

Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

18 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

By

Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thaiza News

Police raided a bar in Chon Buri and arrested 28 people for allegedly violating disease control measures. The bar was open past 11pm, the closing time for entertainment venues under emergency control measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Police raided the bar around 1am after a call from a local resident.

Along with the bar owner, 8 employees and 19 customers were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree. Police warn that they will do more raids and venue inspections in the future, adding that the closing time order will be strictly enforced, especially during the Chinese New Year on Friday.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Thailand

Chon Buri dog shelter has 40% drop in donations during pandemic

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

Sunday, February 7, 2021

By

Chon Buri dog shelter has 40% drop in donations during pandemic | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Man That Rescues Dogs

A shelter for stray dogs in Chon Buri not only nurses injured and sick street dogs back to health, it also provides more than 2 dozen dogs with special wheelchairs. Every day the dogs are taken for a walk along a dirt path. With the wheels serving as their hind legs, the dogs can freely walk along a dirt path. They can even run so fast that some of the humans can’t catch up.

But with Thailand now in an economic downturn due to the pandemic and far less tourists in Chon Buri, the shelter, which is run by The Man That Rescues Dogs foundation, has had a 40% drop in donations. The number of visitors has also sharply declined. The shelter’s sponsorship coordinator Christopher Chidichimo says both donations and visitors are very important for maintaining the shelter.

“The donations are very important, and the volunteers and visitors are equally important, because they come and spread our message.”

The foundation The Man That Rescues Dogs was started by Swedish entrepreneur Michael J. Baines who moved to Chon Buri in 2002. After seeing many dogs on the streets in Chon Buri in poor conditions, Michael decided to start caring for them.

The shelter now spends more than $1,300 USD per day to care for more than 600 dogs and then to feed another 350 dogs that live on the streets. Since the pandemic, the shelter has been short on funds and was forced to cut its monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays.

The future is uncertain. For now, the shelter is still looking after paralysed and disabled dogs, providing them with wheelchairs and physiotherapy sessions.

To donate or adopt a dog, go to https://tmtrd.org.

SOURCE: Reuters

Chon Buri

Driver says thick smog led to 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 days ago

on

Thursday, February 4, 2021

By

Driver says thick smog led to 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath

A driver in a serious 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri blames the thick smog for the accident, saying it limited visibility. Two people were injured in the accident, including a 30 year old man who was stuck inside his sedan and rescuers used the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to remove him from the vehicle.

Another 39 year old man was found lying on the road and his 150cc motorcycle was nearly. Police say he had minor injuries. A 31 year old trailer truck driver told police that the haze from the air pollution made it hard to see.

“I was about to make a U-turn and I was quite positive that there were no vehicles behind me but it was difficult to see due to the low visibility in the air.”

A car driving at a high speed crashed into the truck as the driver was preparing to make a U-turn. The motorcyclist then crashed into the car.

Chon Buri’s air quality has reached “unhealthy” levels over the past week with the amount of the ultra-fine dust pollutant PM2.5 exceeding limits classified as safe, according to IQAir.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

