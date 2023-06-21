Pattaya garden hosts 1,400 Chinese tourists for elephant show

Photo by Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya‘s Nongnooch Tropical Garden recently welcomed a group of 1,400 Chinese tourists to its renowned elephant show, along with a number of other dazzling performances. This marked a significant milestone in promoting tourism in the region, Pattaya Mail reported today.

The garden’s director, Kampol Tansajja, along with representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), warmly greeted the foreign visitors, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the captivating allure of Nongnooch.

In collaboration with Jun An Tour Company and with the support and coordination of TAT, a special budget was allocated to facilitate the travel arrangements for the Chinese tourist group. This initiative aimed to boost Pattaya’s profile as a premier tourist destination and to position Nongnooch Tropical Garden as a must-see attraction.

The Chinese tourists were taken by the lush, vibrant scenery of the tropical garden, and captivated by the renowned Nongnooch Show, the Elephant Show, and other performances. Additionally, they were given a tour of over 50 meticulously curated gardens that spanned across a total of 1,700 rai (approximately 680 acres).

Anoma Wongyai, director of TAT Pattaya office, expressed her delight.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand is pleased to have facilitated the visit of the Chinese tourists, with the aim of invigorating the tourism industry in the region and elevating the prominence of Pattaya as an enticing choice for travellers.”

Between January and May 18, Thailand welcomed 1 million Chinese tourists, following China’s border reopening, a government official reported.

The Thai government is optimistic about achieving its target of five million Chinese visitors this year, with an expected spending of 446 billion baht.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri announced in a statement last month that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has significantly increased compared to last year. Last year, approximately 274,000 Chinese tourists visited the country. To learn more about Chinese tourists in Thailand, click HERE.