Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death

Thai police yesterday concluded there was no foul play involved in the death of Billy James Simmons who died Tuesday after he fell from his hotel room balcony.

Local police in Phuket established after an investigation that the death of the 22 year old Australian was an accident.

The Aussie backpacker was found dead on Tuesday evening around 10pm by a security guard outside the Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa near the Patong nightlife centre.

Local police in the Kathu District initially disclosed they found an opened bottle of Thai whiskey in the young man’s room but yesterday added they also found an empty bottle of Chang beer and some unopened packets of the sexual performance enhancing drug Viagra.

Simmons arrived in Phuket on May 14 with 11 friends from Australia and was scheduled to leave on May 28.

Simmons’ friends told police they had took him back to his hotel after they had been partying in Patong on Tuesday.

The police are satisfied there was no struggle or fight and believe he accidently fell from his balcony.

“There was no sign of a struggle in the room. From interviewing the friends, they said they had been out partying with Billy then took him back to the room and left him there. Then he later fell from the balcony,” says Police Colonel Sarit Budnongsaeng of Patang police.

Simmons’ father is flying to Phuket to take the body of his son home.

