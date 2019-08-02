Currency investors factor in no-deal Brexit as pound flounders | The Thaiger

Tourism
Currency investors factor in no-deal Brexit as pound flounders
The world’s stock markets and economists think leaving the EU won’t have a sterling outcome. That’s the way the protracted Brexit negotiations are playing out in a slow, drawn out and economically painful rout of the GBP.
The British pound hit a two year low of $1.212 against the USD on Tuesday, just another blow for the currency following several days of decline since Brexit frontliner Boris Johnson became the UK’s next PM, taking over the poisoned chalice from former PM Theresa May.
The new PM’s hardline indications that he would take a no-deal Brexit have shaken confidence in the pound and sent its value on a downward trajectory since July 24. The downward spiral is partly world economists and currency traders factoring further drama for the pound if and when the UK crashes out of the EU in October.
The British sterling initially slumped after the Brexit referendum in 2016 and has never fully recovered.
After the pound 2016 trading at nearly $1.50 against the US dollar, two significant drops followed later that year: In June, after the Brexit referendum results were announced, and then in September, after the reelection of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who at the time supported Brexit. Despite a recovery in 2017, the pound slumped again the following year as a deal between the U.K. and the European Union looked less and less likely.
British PM Theresa May surviving a no-confidence vote in December 2018 was followed by a small uptick in the pound’s value. But by the time May announced she would step down on May 24, the pound was back to where it had traded before the no-confidence vote.
The value of currency is determined by several factors, but one conclusion that can be drawn from this chart is that events favoring a hard-line exit from the European Union have usually led to the pound’s depreciation and will likely lead to further drops as investors factor in hard times for the GBP.
At lunchtime today the British Pound had fallen further against the Thai baht.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Southeast Asia
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
The world’s top five flying routes are all in the Asia Pacific region, according to the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) report. Aviation writers say the growth can be attributed to the addition of flights operated by low-cost carriers in the region.
Passenger traffic between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Hong Kong airport is Number Two on the list of the airports with the world’s busiest air traffic. The trip between Hong Kong and Taipei Taoyuan, Taiwan, is the most popular route in the world carrying 5.4 million passengers per year.
Passenger traffic between Suvarnabhumi and Hong Kong reached 3.4 million in 2018, up 9% from 2017.
The report of IATA world airline traffic for 2018 also shows that airlines in the Asia Pacific carried the largest number of passengers in the world.
Global passenger traffic results for 2018 showed that demand rose by a healthy 6.5% compared to full-year 2017. Although this represented a slowdown compared to the 2017 annual growth of 8.0%, it was another year of above-trend growth. Full year 2018 capacity climbed 6.1%, and load factor edged up 0.3 percentage point to a record 81.9%, exceeding the previous high set in 2017.
“Airlines are connecting more people and places than ever before. The freedom to fly is more accessible than ever. And our world is a more prosperous place as a result,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director-general and CEO.
In terms of pure numbers of flights for 2018, here are the results. Eight out of ten of the routes are all in the Asia-Pacific.
- Kuala Lumpur – Singapore: 30,187 flights
- Hong Kong – Taipei: 28,447 flights
- Jakarta – Singapore: 27,046 flights
- Hong Kong – Shanghai: 20,678 flights
- Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur: 19,741 flights
- Seoul Incheon – Osaka: 19,711 flights
- New York LaGuardia – Toronto: 17,038 flights
- Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon: 15,770 flights
- Bangkok – Singapore: 14,698 flights
- Dubai – Kuwait: 14,581 flights
- Bangkok – Hong Kong: 14,556 flights
- Hong Kong – Beijing: 14,537 flights
- New York JFK – London Heathrow: 14,195 flights
- Tokyo Narita – Taipei: 13,902 flights
- Dublin – London Heathrow: 13,855 flights
- Osaka – Shanghai: 13,708 flights
- Hong Kong – Singapore: 13,654 flights
- Chicago O’Hare – Toronto: 13,503 flights
- Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita: 13,517 flights
- Osaka – Taipei: 13,325 flights
Patong
Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3
by Guest Writer
Over the past few months or so, we have read and noted much negativity in the world of tourism to Thailand’s most popular island of Phuket. As everyone is aware, May and June were particularly poor months for most tourism operators and hoteliers with several factors being mentioned to justify the drop which everyone is fully aware of for sure!
Questions with regards to statistics were flying around but once you actually break them down into months, nationalities and so on, we were in positive territory from January until April.
But statistics published included May and June which gave a different appearance when compared ‘year to date’. May and June were very good months for tourism to Phuket in 2018 so set a high target to reach this year.
A recent meeting here in Phuket was addressed by Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat, Senator and former Minister of Tourism and Sports who advised us that the private sector should start to generate statistics locally.
Businesses based here on the island who are directly involved with tourism and can both collect and analyse statistics more clearly and objectively. Collecting data which directly affects the island will be of great help in the future and provide a more defined picture of the actual situation. After all Phuket is a unique island!
A clear example is the number of arrivals into Phuket International Airport. Figures show 60% are now FIT (independent travellers) visitors arriving into Phuket which is an increase but where are the visitors actually going after arriving? – other provinces, staying in Airbnb accommodation, homestays, private homes? There has certainly been a shift away from ‘traditional’ accommodations and some of the previously most popular locations.
It has been very positive to hear that from mid-August and especially September figures are now moving nicely with a good pick up of reservations currently on hand. For example, our resorts are now already showing ‘on the books’ figures higher than we ‘closed’ the month of September in 2018 which is very encouraging to see. Traditionally September is one of the quietest months of the year. Some of our Chinese partners have been asking for more rooms as their holiday season starts which is very positive and more traditional ‘low season’ tour operators’ supporters too.
Contracting for the coming high season has been brisk with all now completed and it is encouraging to see the continued increase in request for rooms this coming season. We have even now managed to secure contracts well into 2021 for some markets and several groups well into 2020 already secured.
It is true that some markets have consolidated their hotel/resort inventories but are confident that guest numbers will remain or even increase on previous seasons. Guest expectations and requirements too change ‘year on year’ and many tour operators welcome this to ensure they maintain their loyal customers and keep a fresh look in their brochures which encourage new visitors to come and experience Thailand.
A definite increase in family accommodation requirements has been seen in contracts this year plus hotels and resorts which have be awarded accredited environmental awards. Movement between beaches too has been seen with some of the traditional ‘round trip tours’ from Europe and Australia looking to try new beaches as their guest mix also changes.
So, time to smile again as we move nearer and nearer to the next high season plus a chance to reflect on the lows of the past months and ensure that everyone works together to welcome visitors ‘safe and sound’ and let them enjoy hassle-free and memorable holidays here in the land of smiles.
Events
TAT’s #WeDareYouThailand online video campaign wraps up today
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) WeDareYouThailand online video sharing campaign that ‘dared’ foreign tourists and expats in Thailand to accept four challenges by creating videos to post on social media, finishes today. The campaign has been running since June 3.
Each of the four activities allowed participants to discover more about Thai culture through four different types of challenges including Muay Thai, Thai language, Khon (Thai masked dance drama), and Ruesi Dat Ton (Thai yoga).
Those who successfully complete the challenge get the chance to win a trip to Thailand or other prizes.
The TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the campaign reached out to millennials around the world to accept the challenge set by TAT and explore their inner ‘Thainess‘ in the videos they post.
“We hope that it will help encourage repeat visits among international tourists who appreciate these timeless traditions and cultures of Thailand.”
He added that people can still join the ‘We Dare You’ campaign website that includes special privileges, articles and travel information.
“For each challenge, participants had to record a video of their response, and then upload it to the website, while also sharing the video.
For step one, participants selected the challenge they wanted to accept out of four options. Then after accepting the challenge, step two is to watch the relevant video on the website, then, register or log in and to record your own video that imitates the gestures of the video they just watched on the ‘We Dare You’ website.
After completing their video recording, the final step for all participants was to share their video link on their personal Facebook page with the hashtag #WeDareYouThailand and set the post as public. Then, they must tag a friend who they want to pass on the challenge to.
The TAT’s ‘We Dare You’ challenge finished today July 31, 2019.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
