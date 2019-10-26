Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening | The Thaiger

From 5.00am on November 19, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok will relocate screening of domestic passengers to alleviate overcrowding on the fourth floor.

The Nation reports that the airport is moving the security screening to concourse screening, including Concourse A and B on the second and third floors.

The measure is also being put in place to address the confusion and inconsistency caused by having outbound passengers who have already been searched in the same area as incoming arrivals who have not yet been through security.

The change in screening location will mean 100% of departing passengers will be security-checked, in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Plan.

