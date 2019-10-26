Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening
From 5.00am on November 19, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok will relocate screening of domestic passengers to alleviate overcrowding on the fourth floor.
The Nation reports that the airport is moving the security screening to concourse screening, including Concourse A and B on the second and third floors.
The measure is also being put in place to address the confusion and inconsistency caused by having outbound passengers who have already been searched in the same area as incoming arrivals who have not yet been through security.
The change in screening location will mean 100% of departing passengers will be security-checked, in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Plan.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Bangkok
Four hundred made redundant as tyre factory in eastern Thailand shuts down
The closure of a tyre canvas production plant in Rayong province, eastern Thailand, has led to four hundred workers being left unemployed.
Thai PBS World reports that the SRF Industries (Thailand) factory shut down yesterday, blaming operating losses caused by the slowdown in the country’s economy.
It’s understood that management at the plant informed workers of the crisis on September 24, blaming the current economic situation and the strong Thai baht, coupled with a drop in demand for its products.
The final nail in the factory’s coffin came when one of its biggest clients stopped placing orders with the company, leaving management with no choice but to close.
All employees have been told they will receive their final salary plus severance, in accordance with Thai labour law.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Bangkok
Thirty public parks in Bangkok to open for Loy Krathong festival
Bangkok will open 30 public parks for the forthcoming Loy Krathong Festival, which is set to take place on November 11.
Thai Residents reports that the parks will enable both locals and tourists to participate in the festival by floating krathongs in the parks’ ponds.
A krathong is a floating container that holds various items including incense sticks, a candle, and a coin, often with strands of hair or fingernail clippings added. The latter items are included as a symbol of letting go of past negativity.
Krathongs were traditionally fashioned from banana leaves but in later years, less environmentally-friendly materials such as Styrofoam began to be incorporated.
It’s now hoped that opening more parks will encourage festival-goers to use the pools and ponds in the parks instead of releasing krathongs in the city’s rivers and natural waterways where they end up being a source of pollution. By contrast, krathongs placed in the parks’ ponds can later be removed by city workers.
The Loy Krathong celebrations will begin before sunrise at 5.00am, with the parks remaining open until midnight.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Bangkok
Thai Red Cross issues appeal for blood donations
Blood supplies are running low and The National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society is urging members of the public to give blood in order to help meet demand.
Thai PBS World reports that a decrease in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the month has led to a significant drop in supply.
The assistant secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross, Professor Chaivech Nutprayoon, says its blood centre is now receiving an average of 1,500 to 1,700 units a day, down from 2,000 to 2,500 a day previously.
Meanwhile, demand from hospitals all over Thailand is increasing but Professor Chaivech says the blood centre is only able to meet about 60% of that demand.
The current shortage means some patients are having to have surgery postponed due to a lack of enough blood. Children suffering with thalassemia and haemophilia are said to be particularly at risk, as their survival depends on regular blood transfusions.
Thai PBS World reports that members of the public in Bangkok can donate blood at the National Blood Centre or at Somdet Phra Pinklao, Ramathibodi, Bhumibol, Phra Mongkutklao and Watchira hospitals.
Elsewhere in the country, people can give blood at all hospitals.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
