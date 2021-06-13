Connect with us

Tourism

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published 

32 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: 300 tourism businesses in Phuket received the SHA Plus certificate yesterday. (via TAT)

Part of the much-debated Phuket Sandbox reopening is guests must stay in SHA Plus-certified hotels, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand just gave certification for more than 300 tourism-related businesses on the island. The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration Plus Certificate was presented to the businesses yesterday, and those establishments will now display the SHA Plus logo, assuring international travellers of their safety.

The SHA Plus symbol shows customers that the business has been certified to be adhering to all public health measures set up for Covid-19 safety and that 70% of employees have been fully vaccinated as part of the “Phuket Must Win” vaccination rollout. Businesses that meet the standards but don’t have fully vaccinated employees will only receive the SHA status, but not the Plus.

There are 1,389 businesses, accommodations and other venues that have the SHA certificate currently, and 300 with the Plus designation so far, but those numbers are expected to increase as Phuket’s vaccination programme continues, striving to reach the 70% herd immunity threshold target.

In the Phuket Sandbox scheme, from July 1, only fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed in, and rather than a full quarantine, arrivals will be required to book the first 14 days of their trip in an SHA Plus certified accommodation before being allowed to travel freely throughout Thailand.

The next complex step in the SHA Plus and Phuket Sandbox reopening plan is how arriving tourist should book these hotels and how government officials will confirm tourists are booked in these hotels. The TAT is working with the Phuket Tourist Association and the local chapter of the Thai Hotels Association to develop a SHA Plus Booking Authentication System to confirm arrivals and their hotel bookings.

The plan is to allow arriving international travellers to book their hotels directly or via travel agents or online booking sites, and then hotel staff will bear the responsibility to transmit their customers’ booking details into this “SHABA” system. The system will then create a custom QR code and confirmation number.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports already has an “Entry Thailand” platform to handle arriving fully vaccinated international tourists, and many related agencies will be coordinating together to integrate the SHABA system. They have announced a website for the Phuket Sandbox travellers which can be found here.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism33 seconds ago

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
Chiang Rai6 mins ago

Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Weather41 mins ago

Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand50 mins ago

(Another) poll (also) shows Thais’ lack of confidence in vaccine campaign
Politics2 hours ago

Despite rumours, PM and goverment not planning early election
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Doctors demand the government be more honest about Covid-19
Songkhla4 hours ago

Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Crime4 hours ago

Illegal casino operator accused of 4 charges including murder
Thailand4 hours ago

Survey shows lack of confidence in Government’s handling of vaccinations
Thailand5 hours ago

Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
Weather5 hours ago

Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Eastern Thailand6 hours ago

Man busted for allegedly possessing over 100 marijuana plants, selling marijuana online
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday
Tourism7 hours ago

TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending