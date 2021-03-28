11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand | Thaiger

Tourism
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced the names of 11 countries that have been deemed to be carrying new Covid-19 mutations. Any people arriving from these countries will still be required to do the full 14 day quarantine quarantine when they arrive in Thailand. From 1 April the quarantine period will be reduced, but with some restrictions remaining. Read more HERE.
Here’s the list of the countries, on the African continent, that will still be required to complete the full 14 day quarantine, at their expense: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania.
All Covid-19 articles HERE.
The Ministry of Public Health says they’ll update the list every 2 weeks. Covid variants are popping up in other parts of the world as scientists consider the efficacy of the current Covid-19 vaccines in limiting the symptoms of infection.
Foreign travellers, who carry proof of their vaccination against Covid, will be permitted to visit 6 tourism provinces starting next month – Phuket, Krabi, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Phang Nga and Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao),
Visitors who have been vaccinated will still have to quarantine at this stage. But the mandatory quarantine period is being reduced from 14 days to 7 days for them. In July, Phuket is planning to be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement altogether, for international travellers who have been vaccinated. But the government says this will only be allowed to happen if the island can guarantee that 70% of its permanent population can be vaccinated, a tall order.
After October the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model (the latest of many ‘models’ and ‘plans’) will be applied to 5 other tourism provinces around Thailand, according to the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Well, that’s the latest plan anyway.
SOURCE: Bangkok Insight | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
Thailand is reporting 80 new cases of Covid-19 today, with 1 new death, bringing the total amount of infections to 28,657 since the pandemic began. The CCSA says 73 of the new infections were domestic, while 7 were imported.
41 of the 73 local cases were found through contact tracing and in hospitals. The rest of the local infections were detected through active case-finding in communities. Bangkok saw the most new cases at 52, while Samut Sakhon had 15. Other provinces had a total of 6 new infections, combined.
1 new death was reported in a Thai man who had diabetes and lived in Nakhon Pathom. He had previously visited the Bang Khae Market which was the epicenter of a recent cluster of infections. On March 16, he said he felt lethargic and had symptoms of asthma. He went to a hospital where he was found to have Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, and was tested for Covid-19. The first test was negative, but then on March 25, the patient fell unconscious and was pronounced dead. Doctors say, at his death, he tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, yesterday Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials say the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death was from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers in the study claim the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.
More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.
Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasising anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.
“There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.”
The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.
Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.
The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 milligram a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalised in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.
While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.
SOURCE: Forbes
Thailand
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 134 new cases of Covid-19 today, raising the total number to 28,577 with 0 new deaths. 128 of the newly reported cases are locally-acquired, while 6 are imported. Bangkok reported the largest number of cases at 98, with 82 being found through pro-active testing and 16 being found amongst those in hospitals.
Samut Sakhon, the centre of Thailand’s second wave of the virus, reported 17 new cases, while Samut Prakan and Tak provinces each reported 5 new cases. Samut Songkhram reported 2, and Pathum Thani reported 1. The death toll from Covid has remain unchanged at 92.
In other news, the deputy comissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says 7 more illegal immigrants have tested positive for the virus, raising the total amount of cases found at the Immigration’s Bang Khen district detention centre to 400. Currently there are 554 allegedly illegal immigrants detained at the detention centre, while the Suan Plu detention centre has almost 900 currently detained.
99 of the infected immigrants are under observation at the police field hospital in Bangkok. Authorities say the spread of infections was partly attributed to cramped conditions inside the centres and they have stopped accepting new detainees to control the spread of the virus.
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says the infected people were isolated and sent to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
