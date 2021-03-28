11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand | Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced the names of 11 countries that have been deemed to be carrying new Covid-19 mutations. Any people arriving from these countries will still be required to do the full 14 day quarantine quarantine when they arrive in Thailand. From 1 April the quarantine period will be reduced, but with some restrictions remaining. Read more HERE. Here’s the list of the countries, on the African continent, that will still be required to complete the full 14 day quarantine, at their expense: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania. All Covid-19 articles HERE.

The Ministry of Public Health says they’ll update the list every 2 weeks. Covid variants are popping up in other parts of the world as scientists consider the efficacy of the current Covid-19 vaccines in limiting the symptoms of infection.

Foreign travellers, who carry proof of their vaccination against Covid, will be permitted to visit 6 tourism provinces starting next month – Phuket, Krabi, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Phang Nga and Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao),

Visitors who have been vaccinated will still have to quarantine at this stage. But the mandatory quarantine period is being reduced from 14 days to 7 days for them. In July, Phuket is planning to be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement altogether, for international travellers who have been vaccinated. But the government says this will only be allowed to happen if the island can guarantee that 70% of its permanent population can be vaccinated, a tall order.

After October the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model (the latest of many ‘models’ and ‘plans’) will be applied to 5 other tourism provinces around Thailand, according to the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Well, that’s the latest plan anyway.

