Technology
Thailand agrees to fund Zinc-ion batteries for electric vehicles
A Thai tech executive director says Thailand’s government has agreed to fund 192 billion baht to asset finding for the development and production of zinc-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The executive director of the National Science and Technology Development Agency says the funding will go to the agency for the project. The Thai government has swung their full support around the manufacture of components for, and full production of, electric vehicles in Thailand, aka. EVs.
A zinc-ion battery or Zn-ion battery uses zinc ions (Zn2+) as the charge carriers. Specifically, ZIBs utilise Zn as the anode, Zn-intercalating materials as the cathode, and a Zn-containing electrolyte. The term zinc-ion battery is reserved for rechargeable batteries, also referred to as rechargeable zinc metal batteries. Thus, ZIBs are different than non-rechargeable batteries which use zinc, such as alkaline or zinc-carbon batteries – Wikipedia
The executive director, Janekrishna Kanatharana, suggested zinc-ion batteries are safer and more stable than lithium-ion batteries. Zinc-ion batteries are also 90% recyclable, and can also be used in energy storage systems and equipment which requires high safety. The NSTDA says this includes vehicles, residences, backup power systems, electric grid systems and military and security purposes. Janekrishna told the Bangkok Post…
“It is considered more appropriate for Thailand to manufacture and promote zinc-ion batteries rather than those based on lithium which we have to import.”
There are now plans for a zinc-ion battery plant, which the 192 billion baht from the government will fund. Janekrishna said that in addition to the government, some private companies are also interested in investing in the batteries.
Right now, the most common type of energy storage technology is the lithium-ion battery. While this type of technology has good capacity, there are some downsides to it. These include potential liquid electrolyte flammability, long term environmental impacts and limited resources.
Due to their flammability, lithium-ion batteries have caused ongoing safety concerns making some high-profile appearances in the media. In 2019, a lithium-ion battery caused the fire to break out on the COSCO Pacific, a vessel in the Arabian Sea. Last year, a battery at a facility in Arizona exploded, injuring four firefighters.
SOURCE: Just Auto | Bangkok Post | Ion Energy
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
Thailand’s venues to be allowed to ‘officially’ serve alcohol slightly later
Thailand agrees to fund Zinc-ion batteries for electric vehicles
Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand
No PCR Tests, Restrictions eased & End of Thailand Pass? | Thaiger Bites
Thailand’s Prayut switcharoo… praises rapper Milli
UPDATE: Missing family from central Thailand flew to Istanbul, Turkey
Thailand drops all pre and on-arrival testing, banks on a tourist surge after May 1
Fancy mango sticky rice? Try these delicious sticky rice desserts
Thailand News Today | The End of Entry Restrictions in Thailand (Almost)
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Man in eastern Thailand tries to sell motorcycle to shop it was stolen from
“Your old ATK tests are not art” – warning from Thai lab scientist
Chiang Rai business and tourism sectors weigh reopening Myanmar border bridge
Thai street food seller comes up with Mango Pad Kra Pao to follow Mango Sticky Rice fever
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Crime2 days ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- Crime3 days ago
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
- Thailand4 days ago
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill