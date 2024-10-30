Tragic truck accident on Bangkok bridge claims driver’s life

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a four-wheel truck driver stopped to change a tyre on the Lad Phrao Bridge in Bangkok and was fatally struck by a six-wheel truck. The accident left his wife devastated as she recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the collision.

The incident took place at 5.40am today, October 30. Thosaporn Rungjang, a police lieutenant at Bang Khen Police Station, received a report of a collision between trucks on the Lad Phrao Bridge on the inbound side of Ram Inthra Road, heading towards the Bang Khen roundabout in the Anusawari area of Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

Thosaporn, along with Theera Lannamwong, a traffic inspector, forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Upon reaching the scene, officials found two trucks involved in the accident. A four-wheel Isuzu truck with Bangkok registration had been severely rear-ended by a six-wheel Hino truck registered in Nonthaburi. The accident occurred on the two-lane bridge, with the six-wheel truck having collided with the rear of the smaller truck with significant force.

The victim, 49 year old Prasertsilp, was found dead beneath the front left wheel of the six-wheel truck. He was identified as the driver of the four-wheel truck. His body was found wearing a grey short-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers. Officials recorded the scene as evidence.

Nongluk, the 51 year old wife of the deceased, shared her account of the events. She explained that her husband was driving to deliver parcels to Pathum Thani via Ram Inthra Road.

As they reached the middle of the bridge, the rear right tyre of their truck burst. Her husband stopped to change the tyre while she stood at the rear of the vehicle, using her mobile phone light to signal oncoming traffic to move to the right lane.

“While I was standing and waving my phone’s light to alert oncoming vehicles to move right, suddenly, another truck surged forward, striking our truck’s rear with great force.”

Nongluk recounted tearfully that the impact caused her husband to be thrown beneath the truck, resulting in his tragic death.

Suwit, the 33 year old driver of the six-wheel Hino truck involved in the collision, provided his statement to the police. He was transporting booth equipment from Ram Inthra 109 and claimed that as he was driving up the bridge, he did not see the mobile phone light that Nongluk was waving. The oversight resulted in his inability to brake in time, leading to the crash, reported KhaoSod.

Police have taken Suwit into custody for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage from the bridge as part of their investigation. The evidence will be used to proceed with legal actions as required by law.