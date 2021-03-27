Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket | Thaiger

Road deaths
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
A Thai man has died after over shooting a curb and hitting a tree in Phuket Town last night. 36 year old Narongchai Samat, from Phang Nga, became the 23rd person to die on Phuket roads this year. Phuket City Police were called around 10:15pm last night, to the scene of the accident, which was near the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Damrong Road.
Police say witnesses told them he was riding at speed along the road, which was slippery from rain. They say he overshot the curve, hitting a large tree. They say his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examinations and it was released to his family so they could hold a funeral for him.
Meanwhile, officials set a target of 0 fatalities this week on Phuket’s roads for the upcoming 7 days of Danger road-safety campaign that will run over this Songkran holiday, or Thai New Year. The campaign will be enforced from April 10-16. Since January, 3,912 people have been killed and 255,656 have been injured on Thailand’s roads, according to the Thai Road Safety Committee website.
In Phuket alone, 23 people have died and 3,380 have been injured in road accidents since the start of the new year. During Songkran, the roads become dangerously wet as water-splashing and water-fights consume the country as they ring in the Thai New Year, but this year water-splashing is banned due to Covid-19 restrictions that aim to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
5 other provinces adopting Phuket’s sandbox reopening model
5 other Thai provinces will be adopting Phuket’s sandbox model between the months of October and December, with a full reopening of Thailand, set to take place in January 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor says the plan to reopen the tourism provinces will need local residents’ support and a detailed map of where tourists would be allowed to visit.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting with the Centre for Economic Situation Administration yesterday, where they approved a 3 stage roadmap to reopen Phuket, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Krabi, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai to vaccinated visitors.
From April to June, those approved provinces will allow inoculated tourists to undergo a 7 day quarantine, instead of a 14 day one. Eventually, those provinces will follow Phuket in allowing tourists to skip the quarantine requirement if they have been vaccinated. Phuket is the first province in Thailand to get a tourism sandbox model approved.
But the travel activities of tourists will be restricted to “sealed routes” in Phuket for 7 days before they are allowed to travel to other locations. The tourists will still be required to use contact-tracing apps.
The government is expediting the 2 dose vaccination process to inoculate 70% of the local residents in an effort to achieve a herd immunity before July 1, as officials say the plan cannot be successful without first achieving a herd immunity.
About 100,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Phuket between April and June with more coming in July and onward. In total, about 6.5 million foreign visitors are expected to arrive this year after the country reopens, with an early reopening aiming to help the economy quickly recover.
Under the sandbox scheme, tourists who want to join the quarantine-free programme are required to show a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport or International Air Transport Association travel pass. Thais who are arriving from abroad need only to show either a fit-to-fly certificate, or a RT-PCR test.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
UPDATE: Phuket’s tourism ‘sandbox’ plan gets approved by CESA
Phuket’s tourism sandbox plan has been approved, as of today, by The Centre for Economic Situation Administration. The meeting was chaired by the Thai PM. The scheme, which would allow vaccinated tourists to skip quarantine starting July 1, still needs to be discussed between the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the CCSA, and the Phuket governor before becoming official.
Tourists who wish to skip quarantine when they arrive still need to verify that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and present a negative Covid test, according to Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister. If the plan goes smoothly, it is expected that other tourism-dependent areas in Thailand will follow suit, such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Krabi, and Surat Thani province (Koh Samui). Looking further ahead, it’s still planned to have Thailand re-open for tourist business, around the country, by October this year.
But there’s a catch.
Phuket, along with other areas who wish to skip the quarantines measures, will need to vaccinate at least 70% of its local residents before the new plan will be permitted to go ahead. As of now, the Andaman island is requiring 925,000 vaccine doses in order to follow through with achieving some sort of herd immunity amongst its locals. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the plan would help boost the local economy.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
(As far as we can ascertain, no Phuket residents have been contacted about vaccination at this stage)
The Disease Control Department also announced today that the CCSA had agreed to reduce the mandatory quarantine period from 14 to 10 days. That will be for both Thais and foreigners, and starting April 1.
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population. the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Today, the government is expected to approve a quarantine-free re-opening for the southern island of Phuket from July. However, the re-opening does require the island to have achieved herd immunity status by vaccinating 70% of its population before then. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the Centre for Economic Situation Administration will consider the plan at its meeting later today, which will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population.
The Bangkok Post reports that under the latest “sandbox” proposal, at least 466,587 of Phuket’s inhabitants will need to be given 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to take delivery of 933,174 doses, with the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
Phuket’s public health chief, Kusak Kukiatkul, says priority recipients of the first dose will include local health officials who have close contact with Covid patients, service industry workers, and people with underlying health conditions. He is calling on Phuket residents to register at the provincial public health office and says there are no grounds for concern about being vaccinated.
“Don’t worry because the outcome of the first round of vaccinations was very satisfactory, with little side effects reported. It is similar to general vaccinations.”
Meanwhile, foreign tourists who wish to holiday in Phuket will need to show proof of vaccination and will still have to take a Covid-19 test at the airport, as well as downloading and activating the ThailandPlus tracing app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
80 new cases, 1 death- Covid-19 Update
5 other provinces adopting Phuket’s sandbox reopening model
UPDATE: Phuket’s tourism ‘sandbox’ plan gets approved by CESA
Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Cannabis20 hours ago
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
- Bangkok22 hours ago
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
- Thailand21 hours ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Insurgency22 hours ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Thailand21 hours ago
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
- Crime2 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Phuket2 days ago
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
- Thailand3 days ago
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list