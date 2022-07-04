Pickup truck explosion kills 2 in Bangkok

On Saturday morning, a pickup truck crashed into the barrier in the middle of a 4 lane road in Bangkok and exploded. Witnesses saw 2 men escape the vehicle, but both men got caught in the flames and died at the scene.

At 6:30am on Saturday, fire engines from Thanon Chan Fire Station were called to put out a fire on Rama 3 Road, near the Sathupradit Intersection, which had completely engulfed an overturned Toyota pickup truck. It took firefighters 15 minutes to put out the fire.

The bodies of two men were found lying on the ground near the truck.

Witnesses said that they saw the pickup truck driving at a high speed and lose control. The truck crashed into the barrier and flipped onto its side. Witnesses said there were 2 big explosions which caused the pickup to burst into flames.

The witnesses said that two men, aged approximately 25 – 30 years old, got out of the vehicle and ran. However, both men were engulfed in flames and fell to the ground. Both men died in the fire.

Police said they are checking CCTV in the area to confirm the details of the incident. Police will use the vehicle’s registration to help in identifying the men so that their relatives can be informed.

