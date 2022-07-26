Connect with us

Road deaths

Pheu Thai Party leader’s car kills woman crossing road

Bob Scott

Published

 on 

A 77 year old woman in Amnat Charoen died this morning after being hit by a car carrying the Pheu Thai party leader Khathathep Tejadejruangkul.

Khathathep was on his way to Ubon Ratchathani Airport to catch a flight to Bangkok where he was scheduled to attend a House meeting. But his driver, 32 year old Sergeant Wirayut Phariwong, hit Pua Pholthanee with his black Mercedes-Benz sedan, while she was crossing a road in Moo 3, Na Mo Ma Subdistrict, Mueang Amnat Charoen District.

Khathathep did not flee the scene as some online media reports said but waited until the woman was taken to hospital.

Khathathep instructed Wirayut to visit Pua in hospital, but she had died by the time he got there due to her injuries soon after. The car had two dents and the windscreen was cracked.

The Pheu Thai party leader revealed the accident took place because the road had a sharp turn and the driver was unable to brake in time as the woman suddenly decided to cross.

Wirayut is helping the police with their investigation.

Villagers who witnessed the incident at about 6.30am said the old women decided to cross the road in front of Ban Kai Kham School. One witness said she is usually helped across the road but decided to tackle the crossing on her own at that fatal moment.

Khathathep made it public he will return to Amnat Charoen and attend the funeral and help provide aid to the woman’s relatives.

The MP said he has yet to hear what charges his driver will face.

SOURCE: Thairath   Nation

 

Recent comments:
ThaiEyes
2022-07-26 18:35
“the accident took place because the road had a sharp turn and the driver was unable to brake in time as the woman suddenly decided to cross.” Of course there was no other explanation like driving too fast or on…
anarchofarmer
2022-07-26 18:37
Racing to catch his plane????
Bob Scott

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

