Road deaths

Drunken Englishman kills Thai man in car crash in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via เพจรู้เรื่องเมืองระยอง

A drunken Englishman killed one Thai man and injured another in a car crash in Rayong province in the central part of Thailand.

Locals who know the foreign driver told police he is regularly drunk and often drives in the wrong direction.

The Englishman, 70 year old Stephen Hops, was arrested yesterday after he reversed his pickup into the two Thai men standing in his way, instantly killing 53 year old Nirun Pramuan and injuring 32 year old Chanasak, who is being treated in a nearby hospital.

The intoxicated man was also injured and admitted to hospital. He was reported to be trapped in his pickup cab and helped out by the rescue team.

The incident happened at 7pm at a parking area along Suan Son – Ban Phe Beach Road. A witness informed the media that the Englishman parked his pickup in a parking area and then suddenly reversed the vehicle. The victims were stood behind the car and couldn’t get out of the way in time.

Hops then drove forward and crashed into four motorcycles and cars parked at the scene before he flipped over his vehicle.

Officers from Ban Phe Police Station made it known the Englishman will be charged when he recovers.

According to Section 423 (2) of the Land Traffic Act: drivers shall not drive the vehicle while being intoxicated by liquor or other alcoholic drinks. If anyone fails to follow the law and causes the death of another, they would face a penalty of imprisonment from three to 10 years and a fine from 60,000 to 200,000 baht. The driving license will be also revoked.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Siamrath

 

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-05 12:30
56 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Locals who know the foreign driver told police he is regularly drunk and often drives in the wrong direction. Drunk driving is among the most rotten disgusting behavior in traffic, putting random innocent persons in…
Janneman
2022-09-05 12:40
Yup looks like he will never learn it.
Noble_Design
2022-09-05 12:43
Quote The intoxicated man was also injured and admitted to hospital. He was reported to be trapped in his pickup cab and helped out by the rescue team. Why must he even be rescued? Just leave him there and let…
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-05 13:15
Just dump this black sheep into the Thai prison. He will be taught his lessons inside to be a good driver when he is out

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

