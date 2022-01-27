Road deaths
Calls for tougher punishment for drivers ignoring pedestrian crossing rules
Road safety advocates are demanding tougher punishment, including manslaughter charges, for drivers who fail to observe pedestrian crossing rules. According to a Bangkok Post report, 30 members of various road safety networks gathered at Government House to file a petition with Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon, who chairs the national committee on road safety policy and prevention.
The move is in response to the death of a female Bangkok ophthalmologist as she was using a zebra crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok last Friday. Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul was struck by a Ducati motorbike ridden by a 21 year old off-duty police officer, Norawich Buadok. Her death created public uproar over the ongoing dangers of attempting to use pedestrian crossings in Thailand.
According to Kruemas Srichan from the Life Quality Development Network, a Road Safety Policy Foundation study shows that around 500 people are killed every year in accidents at such crossings in Thailand. This amounts to 6% of road traffic deaths, with a third occurring in Bangkok. She says road safety advocates will be keeping a keen eye on the investigation into Dr Waraluck’s death, pointing out that drivers who violate traffic laws often end up with suspended sentences.
Her concerns are echoed by Jessada Yaemsabai from a network affiliated with the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, who says pedestrians have a right to be able to cross the road safely at designated crossings. He now wants the law changed so that drivers who cause the death of a pedestrian using a zebra crossing can be charged with manslaughter.
Jessada adds that current traffic laws need to be enforced strictly and quickly, with offenders given the maximum punishment. He adds that the speed limit in city areas should be reduced to a maximum of 30 kilometres an hour.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Hemp-Friendly restaurants to try in Thailand 2022 – Updated
Toddler drowns at Chon Buri’s Bangsaen beach during family vacation
2 Pattaya venues acting as “restaurants” busted for Covid-19 violations
Thai man assaulted on Pattaya Beach, hospitalised for severe facial injuries
Officials say Vorayuth cocaine charge could be dropped as time running out
Thailand asks for Singapore’s help in freezing assets of former TAT governor
Oil spill threatening tourism recovery on Thailand’s Koh Samet
Thailand News Update | Oil pipeline leak south of Pattaya
Calls for tougher punishment for drivers ignoring pedestrian crossing rules
Venues in Phuket selling alcohol must apply for new permit | GMT
Not so fast, government tells Thailand’s pot growers new law not in effect yet
First Pfizer doses for children arrive, vaccination starts Monday
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron in Thailand reaches 14, 1 death
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Recent comments: