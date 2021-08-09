Protests
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Pro-democracy activist Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, has been re-arrested and imprisoned ahead of an important rally tomorrow. The Bangkok Post reports that Parit was detained on his arrival at Royal Thai Police headquarters yesterday following a summons issued on August 2. Parit faces charges related to graffiti that appeared outside a police office in the central province of Pathum Thani. It’s understood the activist had appeared at the station to demand the release of fellow activists.
On Parit’s arrival at RTP headquarters yesterday, he was presented with an arrest warrant. Police also arrested 14 other activists, who face charges related to the violence at Saturday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok. The Bangkok Post reports that an arrest warrant was also issued for Natchanon Pairoj from the Ratsadon pro-democracy group.
According to the Metropolitan Police Bureau, 4 of the 14 suspects arrested have been charged with arson and causing injury to police officers. Piya Tawichai from the MPB says 3 officers were injured during a clash at the Din Daeng intersection in the capital on Saturday, with 1 officer still in intensive care after he was allegedly shot in the back of his neck.
Police investigator Barami Wong-inta says activists also set fire to a police truck on Saturday and damaged a police booth. The Bangkok Post reports that the Free Youth protest group posted about the truck fire on Instagram the same day.
“The people have fought back burning up a police car!”
However, following criticism of the action, the post was later edited.
“It remains unknown who burned it.”
Meanwhile, Parit has urged supporters to join tomorrow’s rally at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and to continue the protest action in his absence.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime3 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered