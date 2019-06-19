PM cannot legally attend cabinet meetings or ASEAN Summit – Future Forward | The Thaiger

Politics
PM cannot legally attend cabinet meetings or ASEAN Summit – Future Forward
…but we bet he will.
Future Forward’s secretary-general says the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has violated the Constitution by chairing cabinet meetings both last week and yesterday. He also cast doubt over Prayut’s capacity to host next week’s ASEAN Summit in Bangkok as Thailand’s PM.
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul claims that PM Prayut was appointed the post-election prime minister by a Royal Command dated June 9, in accordance with Article 158 of the Constitution and, as such, is serving in two capacities – the post-election PM and current head of the NCPO.
According to the current Charter, the NCPO will dissolve when the new cabinet is officially announced and endorsed by HM The King.
According to Piyabutr, General Prayut cannot be the post-election PM and the junta-appointed prime minister at the same time, adding that he can only chair cabinet meetings when his post-election cabinet formally takes over.
He also cast doubt over the PM’s attendance at the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok next week, claiming that, although ‘legally’ the new Thai PM, he cannot perform his duties because he has not yet been sworn in with his cabinet.
The government’s legal expert and attack dog, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm, has not yet responded to Piyabutr’s accusations.
PHOTO: The Nation
Politics
Thailand to sit on UN committee from 2020
PHOTO: Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Paramudwinai
Thailand has been selected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council from 2020 to 2022 on behalf of Asia and the Pacific region, alongside China, South Korea and Bangladesh.
Thailand won 186 votes in the selection process. Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Paramudwinai also participated in the session. Last time Thailand was an ECOSOC member was from 2005 to 2007.
ECOSOC is one of six major UN organisations which is in charge of proposing and reviewing international policy toward economic, social and environmental development. ECOSOC has supported the world’s goal of achieving sustainable development by 2030.
From among a total of 54 ECOSOC member countries worldwide, Thailand will have the opportunity to take part in proposing international policy toward partnerships for sustainable development cooperation.
Besides, Thailand can share their own experiences in sustainable development under the guidance of the ‘Sufficiency Economy’, championed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his time as Thailand’s King.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Malaysia
Malaysia’s Deputy PM sympathises with Azmin’s family over gay sex video scandal
Malaysia’s Deputy PM Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed sympathy for the family of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has been linked to a sex video scandal.
Read The Thaiger story HERE.
She said she rejected any practice of gutter politics as she had experienced it before.
“I reject ‘gutter politics’ because I have been through it and I sympathise with Azmin’s family,” she said when commenting on the confession by Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz that it was him in the sex video with, as he claimed, Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister.
In his online confession he alleged that Azmin was the other man in the video, but the minister has categorically denied the allegation. In several videos released since the first allegations, the faces of the two men are quite clearly identified.
The Malaysian deputy PM stressed that there was no place for dirty politics as all parties needed to focus on developing the country.
“We Malaysians have to think more about everything because we want to develop our country,” she told reporters after the Aidilfitri open house hosted by her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Meanwhile Anwar Ibrahim quashed rumours that his faction is behind a plot to topple Datuk Seri Azmin Ali by releasing video clips allegedly showing homosexual acts between his deputy and another party man.
The Port Dickson MP said there was no reason for him or his supporters to be involved in such a despicable act.
“There is already an attempt to slander one person and the reason why that happened cannot be justified by another slander.
“What’s the reason for us to do such a thing? Some say it was due to threat, what threat?” said Anwar, who is PKR president.
Anwar has been caught in several high profile allegations, court cases and imprisonment over alleged gay sex acts.
Anwar served as the Deputy PM of Malaysia from 1993 to 1998 and Finance Minister from 1991 to 1998 when he was a member of UMNO, the major party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition. However, he was removed from his post by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (who is currently Malaysia’s PM) and jailed in April 1999.
His prosecution was criticised by human rights groups and several foreign governments, including the US, UK and Australia. Following his release in 2004, Anwar became the leading figure in the opposition and helped coalesce the opposition parties into the Pakatan Rakyat, which contested the 2008 and 2013 general elections.
Anwar began a five-year prison sentence in 2015, after a second sodomy conviction was upheld. Human rights groups again called the conviction politically motivated. However, he received a royal pardon from Sultan Muhammad V, and was released from prison on 16 May 2018.
Politics
More internal bickering for Democrats over split of cabinet seats
Democrat party MPs find themselves again torn over important decisions..
This time the party is split over the sharing of eight cabinet posts allocated to them by their leading coalition partner, Palang Pracharat. Last week the decided to side with the pro-Junta Palang Pracharat party to vote Prayut Chan-o-cha into the PM position. They’d campaigned on ensuring that Prayut wouldn’t return as Thailand’s PM. The party is currently riven with torn loyalties and differing opinions in the wake of a disastrous showing at the March 24 poll.
Democrats will meet today from 2pm to discuss who, among the party members, are qualified for the eight posts.
- One deputy PM
- Commerce minister
- Agriculture minister
- Social development and human security minister
- Four deputy ministerial posts for transport, interior, public health and education
Former candidates are reported to have submitted a letter to the new party leader Jurin Laksanavisit proposing a new selection process for the would-be ministers. According to a source, part of the letter said, “…selection process must take into account the issue of seniority, fairness, priority for constituency MPs, competency and experience in the administration of the ministries concerned and gender equality.”
Party secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, who played key role in negotiations with Palang Pracharat over cabinet seats, has been tipped to be the new agriculture minister in the Thai cabinet.
