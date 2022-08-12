Connect with us

Politics

Anupong: he and Prawit will leave government with PM Prayut

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prawit, Anupong, and Prayut will most likely leave government together. (via BKK Post)

If the Constitutional Court decides, as many polled believe, that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reached his limit at the end of his eight years in charge and must step down, Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda says that he and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan would also depart the government. The trio, sometimes referred to as the Three Por Generals or the 3 Ps, has helped run the country together since the military coup in May of 2014.

The Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation is chaired by Prawit and hosted his 77th birthday party yesterday that was attended by many top civil servants and important cabinet members. It was there that Anupong commented on the three exiting government together.

He quashed rumours of Prawit ascending to the prime minister position saying “no, definitely not, honestly” when asked about it. He did commend Prawit on the competent job he has done and refused to comment on his physical fitness but suggested that Prawit was unlikely to be interested in the job.

Anupong also said that it’s almost guaranteed that he and Prawit would depart the government at the same time and that he was not planning to contest a general election that replaced him. During his remarks, he also said that the Three Por Generals would exit office without leaving obvious successors, declining to take on protégés to be groomed to step in as their replacements and continue their political agenda.

The birthday celebration was an opportunity for the Three Por Generals to gather and show unity. Anupong and Prawit were photographed embracing, with Prawit’s arm around Anupong, after which Prawit commenting that there were no fights among them.

PM Prayut was also at the party and gifted Prawit a framed picture of a rooster in reference to his Chinese zodiac sign.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 mins ago

Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Indonesia25 mins ago

Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Cannabis1 hour ago

Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Sponsored1 day ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Politics2 hours ago

Anupong: he and Prawit will leave government with PM Prayut
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Thailand3 hours ago

Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
Road deaths18 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Protests18 hours ago

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket19 hours ago

Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
Hong Kong20 hours ago

Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Crime20 hours ago

Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending