Majority of Thais support single-use plastic bag ban | The Thaiger

Plastics
Majority of Thais support single-use plastic bag ban
PHOTO: The Nation
A survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University (Suan Dusit Poll), indicates that a vast majority of the Thai public see the value in banning single-use plastic bags. A number of Thailand’s major retailers are rolling out a ban on giving out single-use bags from January 1.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment aims to encourage people to cut down on the single-use plastics. The issue of all the other plastic use in Thai daily life is yet to be addressed.
In the survey, out of more than 2,000 respondents nationwide, 90% agreed with a ban and some said they are already changing their habits. Most told the poll that they had heard of the government’s No Plastic campaign, which starts on January 1, 2020, and supported using reusable bags and natural product bags. Most also supported the government’s aim to pass a law to reduce the use and production of plastics and approved of a tax or surcharge for plastic bags.
The Thai government aims to drastically reduce single-use plastics by 2022 by introducing environmentally-friendly alternatives, and better recycling of plastic waste by 2027.
“This would reduce plastic waste by about 780,000 tonnes per year, reduce the waste management budget by 3.9 billion baht annually, and reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas, by 1.2 million tonnes.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Plastics
Production of degradable replacement is expensive stumbling block in plastic bag ban
As a widespread ban on single-use plastic bags looms, the high cost of producing a viable, environmentally-friendly alternative is proving a challenge. Forty three shopping malls and convenience stores across the country will stop providing single-use bags from January 1, as part of the Government’s commitment to phase the bags out entirely. There’s still a lot more plastic to get rid of but the single use plastic bag ban across such a large group of retailers will make a big impact.
However, Thai PBS World reports that the cost of making degradable non-plastic bags is currently two to three times higher than producing conventional single-use plastic bags. It’s understood the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovations is working with the private sector to come up with a viable alternative that adheres to the concept of zero-waste.
The National Science and Technology Development Agency have produced a degradable bag made from tapioca flour, which contains no plastic but is strong and elastic. Crucially, it dissolves in water or in the ground within three or four months.
The managing director of the first company to make a bag from tapioca flour, Khem Wanglee, says the cost of production is very high and this is a hurdle that’s currently preventing full-scale production. He suggests producers and private businesses who use the bags be given tax breaks as an incentive.
For their part, the producers of traditional single-use plastic bags have expressed support for the alternatives but are also concerned about costs and the impact on their business. They say they need more time to work out how to deal with stockpiles of plastic once the ban is in place and decide what they will do with redundant machinery.
The Thai Plastic Industry Association is calling on the Government to help by purchasing leftover stock and providing compensation for employees who will lose their jobs if factories shut down.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
“Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.”
Seventy-five brands and their channels under the Thai Retailers Association have announced they will stop handing out plastic bags in 2020 – a contribution to reduce the number of plastic bags used in Thailand by around 20%.
Of the 45 billion plastic bags used each year in Thailand, 18 billion, or 40%, are used by local markets and street vendors. Another 13.5 billion, 30%, are used by shops, and 30% by department stores and supermarkets. Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.
The president of the association, Worawut Oonjai said 75 brands under its umbrella signed an agreement last year to stop handing out plastic bags on the fourth day of each month.
From December 4, 2018 until August 31 this year, these shops and chains used reward points to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags. The result was a reduction of 2 billion plastic bags, a 4.6% decrease.
But talks in November with department stores, convenience stores and retailers led the association to introduce the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, where all its members will stop providing the bags.
Worwut believes this will be moreeffective than the government’s announced plan to completely eliminate plastic bags by 2028.
SOURCE: The Nation
Plastics
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
From January 1, visitors to any of Thailand’s national parks must carry their own garbage bags and take their trash with them when they leave.
Thai PBS World reports that this latest measure is being put in place following the death of a wild deer in Kun Sathan national park in northern Thailand. The deer was found to have 7 kilograms of plastic and other trash in its stomach, including plastic bags and even clothes. See earlier story HERE.
The minister for Natural Resources and Environment says all national park chiefs have been advised of the rule and instructed to advise visitors accordingly. However, the head of Kun Sathan park, where the dead deer was found, disputes that the deer’s death was caused by humans.
Torpong Chanthopat says the deer was found in the middle of rich forest, with no sign of humans having been there. He also refuses to entertain the idea that the animal may have eaten from the park’s landfill, insisting the site is sealed.
Torpong suggests instead that the deer may have consumed the garbage in one of the many villages surrounding the park.
However, he’s using the attention currently focused on the park to inform the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation that he’d really like an incinerator to replace the current landfill site.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
