Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers | The Thaiger

As demand for face masks spikes amid a new Covid-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, the Commerce Ministry has conducted checks on pharmacies and other retailers to ensure pricing is fair and there is no hoarding of supplies.

Permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit says officials carried out spot-checks on 573 retailers yesterday and found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Masks are being sold for 2.50 baht each, or between 50 and 125 baht for a pack of 50, depending on the quality and brand.

While there is nothing to indicate that face masks are being hoarded, Boonyarit says some retailers are running low on stock, due to the increased demand. He insists there is no reason to panic-buy or stockpile, pointing out that the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon still has sufficient supplies to meet demand.

Thailand has 30 factories producing face masks, capable of churning out around 5 million a day. It’s understood the Internal Trade Department has asked manufacturers to step up production as a precaution.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand