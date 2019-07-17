“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north | The Thaiger

Environment
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Parts of Thailand are facing their worst drought in 50 years. Farmers in some parts of the north and north east say that the situation is the “worst in living memory”, as reported in Sanook.
Meanwhile, The Meteorological Department says Thailand will experience the worst drought in at least a decade, with average precipitation across large regions of the country falling far short of the monthly averages.
Sanook reports that rivers and reservoirs are 10% below the levels at the same time last year in Lamphun, just south of the north city of Chiang Mai. Farmers are being urged to be pro-active and collect any rainwater over the next two months because there is unlikely to be enough to go round from the usual irrigation sources in the region.
Sanook also reports that areas around Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east are also facing the worst drought in 50 years.
Water levels in large reservoirs stand around 38% capacity in the North, 33% in the North-east, 22% in the Central Plains, 35% in the East, 67% in the West, and 60% in the South, according to figures released by the Office of National Water Resources and published in the Bangkok Post.
In the tourist island of Phuket the three main catchments are all below 10-15% of their capacity as the annual wet season has provided little rain to start filling them up. The island is facing an acute water shortage for the tourist season at the end of the year.
SOURCE: Sanook | Bangkok Post
Phuket’s main water catchment at Bang Wad Dam in Kathu, central Phuket
Environment
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
OPINION
Post from a concerned Phuket resident who is worried about the future of the island’s most precious resource, fresh water. Despite being surrounded by water, potable water supplies are in peril for the forthcoming high season with lower-than-usual rainfall and the dams still at historically-low levels at the time of publishing this story. The person has asked to be anonymous…
There is NO excuse not to have more catchment areas in the hills and government-owned areas around Phuket. There IS enough rain over the year for everyone, but with the increased growth and construction around Thailand, they have built more hotels and condos and villas which USE the water .
BUT they have NOT expanded and built more water storage catchments! Therefore the higher demand uses the available resources up faster.
The cheapest solution, by far, is NOT desalination or rainwater guttering everywhere (which could help of course), but simply build more catchments. Dig out more of the current water lakes/reservoirs or dam an area in the hills.
(Phuket already has hundreds of small lakes which are left over ‘holes’ from the tin mining which had been conducted around the island for four hundred years but ceased in 1975)
For the farmers in Thailand’s rural areas, more lake-holdings need to be dug to increase the amount of water stored in their areas.
For a country like Thailand to run out of water, when all that is needed is increased water storage, is unacceptable. Thailand HAS the rainfall annually, therefore it needs to be stored whenever it rains, whether that rainfall is late or early! Then connect the new catchments via large irrigation pipes to the existing catchment infrastructure which can then be opened on demand.
As for Phuket, specifically, with its building boom, build more water storage at the same time and add to the already overwhelmed inadequate storage and there should be no more problems.
An earlier story about Phuket’s looming water shortages HERE.
Story about Thailand’s current drought situation HERE.
Environment
Dengue alert declared in The Philippines
PHOTO: Philippine Star
Dengue cases have doubled in Thailand this year. And in The Philippines a similar situation is unfolding. Health authorities in The Philippines are declaring a national dengue alert after a spike in cases leaving more than 450 people dead since the start of 2019.
Around 100,000 dengue cases were reported across The Philippines in the first six months of 2019, an increase of 85% on the same period last year. This surge in dengue cases comes as the country is grappling with a nationwide measles outbreak, which authorities say has killed more people so far this year than all of 2018 and puts 2.6 million children at risk.
Epidemics of dengue have been declared in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, areas that contain about 20 million people – 20% of The Philippines population. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said 106,630 dengue cases had been reported from January 1 to June 29, 2019 – 85% more than the 57,564 cases reported from the same period in 2018.
While it is most common in tropical and sub-tropical climates such as Te Philippines, India and Brazil, a recent study shows that global rising temperatures caused by the climate change are likely to see mosquitoes which carry dengue – along with other diseases such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika – move further north (in the northern hemisphere and south in the southern hemisphere), affecting states in the southern US, inland Australia and coastal areas of China and Japan.
Dengue cases in the Philippines have historically surged every three to four years, and the sharp increase this year is in line with expectations after a spike in cases nationwide in 2016.
Environment
Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection
PHOTO: Department of National Parks, Wildlife & Plant Conservation
Another dead dugong was discovered over the weekend off Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province. Department of Marine and Coastal Resources veterinarians have determined the death was caused by stomach infection and chronic inflammation of the intestines.
Another was found off the coast of Trang on the weekend as well.
The adult male dugong measured 3 metres in length and weighing 398 kilograms when it was found by a fishing vessel off Koh Phi Phi. It was taken to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre for an autopsy.
The autopsy revealed that the dugong suffered heart failure and had a gastrointestinal infection. Undigested seagrass was found in its stomach.
It’s been a bad start to 2019 for dugong with seven of the docile mammals being found dead on beaches or in the seas off Trang and Krabi provinces, notably in the last 2-3 months. But two youngsters ‘Mariam’ and ‘Yamil’, were alive when they were discovered and have since become dugong reality TV stars with their own live-streaming by the DMCR so you can follow their progress as they get nursed back to health.
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
Old food pavilion collapses dumping over 20 people into Samut Songkram river
King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats2 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats5 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Business3 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime1 day ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?