Environment
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
Thailand stands alone in Southeast Asia by boosting its wild tiger population.
Tigers have lost some 95% of their historical range and there are now only about 4,000 or so left in the wild. Sadly, only two countries – India and Thailand – are working to protect the populations of wild tigers in government reserves.
Thailand is now home to the largest number of wild tigers in all of Southeast Asia thanks to stepped-up conservation measures over the past decade. But it’s also down to neglect, as many other countries seem unable to adequately protect the majestic beast.
The Good Men Project reports that at parks in Thungyai and Huai Kha Khaeng, tiger numbers have increased from 42 in 2012 to around 100 this year.
Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, explained…
“We have successfully improved their habitation areas by using the latest technology and the smart patrol system.”
The smart patrol system is installed in over 200 protected forest parks in Thailand. Strategically positioned cameras around the sanctuaries keep tabs on wild tigers and other critically endangered animals.
Phadet Laithong, director of the government-run Wildlife Conservation Office, said… “We have seen tiger footprints and estimated there are 150 tigers in the forests. Conserving tigers means conserving the forests where animals live. The biodiversity of an area always correlates with its tiger population.”
Thailand’s success is especially welcome as other nations in the region have been far less successful.
Indochinese tigers (Panthera tigris corbetti) have been declared extinct in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. In Malaysia, the fate of the Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) hangs in the balance.
Even here at home, poaching is a constant threat. Earlier this year the pelts of two newly killed tigers were found by park rangers near the Myanmar border. The rangers also discovered tiger meat roasting on a grill at the campsite abandoned by four suspected poachers.
A few days later the suspects turned themselves in, telling police that they had shot the two tigers because the predators had been attacking their cattle, but there were no prior recorded reports of tigers killing cattle in the area.
The slaughter of the two tigers showed that despite their successes, park rangers must remain on constant lookout.
Poaching is driven by mainly Chinese and Vietnamese demand for skins, bones and other body parts used in tiger-based traditional medicines and decorative curios. Deterring poachers is vital if the country is to ensure that its tigers can continue to live in the forests of paradise.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok8 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea1 day ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
- Crime2 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket