Environment
Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
Rhino horn trafficking remains a severe problem that needs to be addressed with a new sense of urgency. During 2012-2021, more than 7.5 tons of rhino horn was seized in 674 incidents
Asian rhino horns are less frequently seized than African, but there have been several recent reports of Indian rhino horns being seized at border points in Myanmar and India. A route from India to Myanmar appears to be increasingly important to smugglers.
Rhino horn and products are for sale in eastern Myanmar at notorious wildlife markets in Mong La (bordering China) and Tachileik (bordering Thailand). The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in India is investigating organised smuggling in Manipur on the Myanmar border. Myanmar’s border regions provide ideal conditions for criminal activity to flourish.
There is a declining trend in Asian rhino horn seizures and Asian rhino poaching rates have shown a consistent decline over the past 10 years. The low seizure weights could reflect the fact that Asian rhino populations are lower than African.
Six countries and territories dominate trafficking routes: South Africa, Vietnam, Mozambique, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong SAR. South Africa and Vietnam continue to be the two countries most consistently implicated.
Malaysia is playing an increasingly important role as a transit point for shipments from Africa to Asia.
Significant amounts of harvested horn from legal stockpiles are diverted into illegal trade. Criminal groups routinely exploit weaknesses in stockpile systems to access harvested horns.
One-third of rhino horn is smuggled unconcealed, suggesting reliance on corruption to move shipments along the supply chain.
Rhino horn is most frequently smuggled on commercial airlines, but the trend is shifting from small shipments in passenger luggage to larger shipments by air cargo.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Business exodus from China will ensure Southeast Asia will flourish
‘Big Joke’ orders crackdown on foreigners who overstay in Thailand
Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Thailand vs. Vietnam travel guide
Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Explore Thailand through augmented reality
TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Cultural Activities6 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Events1 day ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
-
South Korea3 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Best of4 days ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand