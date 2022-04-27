Thailand’s postal rates to go up after nearly 2 decades

For the first time in 18 years, Thailand’s postal rates are going up. The country’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry said that according to data from 2011-2020, Thailand Post has a social service burden of up to 18.4 billion baht, and it’s likely to keep rising. Yesterday, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the ministry to raise rates.

Thailand’s profit of 3.8 billion baht in 2019 dropped to 385 million in 2020, incurring a loss of 904 million baht in 2021. In its 2020 report, Thailand Post said the agency has to operate over 5,000 post offices so that people can have adequate postal service, even though some offices brought in low revenue.

From now on, envelopes will cost 3-55 baht a piece in 2022 to 2024. They will cost 4-62 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Postcards will cost 2 baht per piece from 2022 to 2024, and 3 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Publications of 1-2,000 grams will cost 3-25 baht per piece from 2022 t0 2024, and 4-33 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Parcels 1-1,000 grams will cost 15-20 baht per piece from 2022-2024, and 20-25 baht per piece from 2025 onwards.

Lastly, delivering literature for the blind is free if the package weighs 7,000 grams or less.

Thailand is seeing a wave of price surges. The diesel price is set to spike starting May 1 now that a subsidy on diesel has been depleted. After an outbreak of African Swine Flu in Thailand, the price of pork surged in January. A Thai official said there was a shortage of pigs in Thailand following the outbreak. Before it, there were 1.1 million breeding pigs on the market, but after the outbreak, that number dropped to 660,000.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand