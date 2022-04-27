Economy
Thailand’s postal rates to go up after nearly 2 decades
For the first time in 18 years, Thailand’s postal rates are going up. The country’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry said that according to data from 2011-2020, Thailand Post has a social service burden of up to 18.4 billion baht, and it’s likely to keep rising. Yesterday, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the ministry to raise rates.
Thailand’s profit of 3.8 billion baht in 2019 dropped to 385 million in 2020, incurring a loss of 904 million baht in 2021. In its 2020 report, Thailand Post said the agency has to operate over 5,000 post offices so that people can have adequate postal service, even though some offices brought in low revenue.
From now on, envelopes will cost 3-55 baht a piece in 2022 to 2024. They will cost 4-62 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Postcards will cost 2 baht per piece from 2022 to 2024, and 3 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Publications of 1-2,000 grams will cost 3-25 baht per piece from 2022 t0 2024, and 4-33 baht per piece from 2025 onwards. Parcels 1-1,000 grams will cost 15-20 baht per piece from 2022-2024, and 20-25 baht per piece from 2025 onwards.
Lastly, delivering literature for the blind is free if the package weighs 7,000 grams or less.
Thailand is seeing a wave of price surges. The diesel price is set to spike starting May 1 now that a subsidy on diesel has been depleted. After an outbreak of African Swine Flu in Thailand, the price of pork surged in January. A Thai official said there was a shortage of pigs in Thailand following the outbreak. Before it, there were 1.1 million breeding pigs on the market, but after the outbreak, that number dropped to 660,000.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s postal rates to go up after nearly 2 decades
Thailand News Today | Pattaya Walking Street Bans Cars Again
Justin Bieber brings Justice World Tour to Bangkok in November
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
Truck drivers rally in Bangkok against spiking diesel price
Dog owners prosecuted for bathing dogs at waterfall inside Thai national park
UPDATE: Police identify foreigners involved in shooting at Pattaya’s Harley-Davidson shop
Unvaccinated Djokovic can compete at Wimbledon this year (transcript)
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Songkhla Muslims against plan for Chinese goddess statue on mountain
North Korea prepared to use nuclear weapons at ‘any time’ if provoked
Best affordable hotels in Chiang Mai for 2022
Phuket gets ready to shift into ‘endemic’ stage
The best boutique and luxury hotels in Phuket for 2022
How to retire in Thailand | This is Thailand
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers in Thailand and other countries
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Education12 hours ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Best of1 day ago
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
- Phuket3 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
- Economy1 day ago
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
Recent comments: