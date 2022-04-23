Thai commerce chairman welcomes end of PCR test requirement

Following the announcement for major changes to Thailand Pass, a commerce leader is giving the government a great big thank you. Yesterday, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sanan Angubolkul, thanked the government for getting rid of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors on arrival, starting May 1.

“The private sector believes the decision will help trade, investment, services and tourism sentiment to recover faster”.

In addition to removing PCR tests, Thailand’s CCSA has made other changes as well. The requirement to book an SHA+ hotel as part of the Test & Go entry scheme will also be dropped under yesterday’s CCSA decision. Insurance coverage requirements will also be dropped from US$20,000 dollar to US$10,000.

In the wake of the Thailand Pass changes, Sanan said the business sector considers it highly important that the government extend the Khon La Khrueng co-payment subsidy scheme, in the wake of the changes to Thailand Pass. He said that even though Thais have started spending more money, their spending is still relatively “lower than normal”.

The Khon La Khrueng scheme was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic in an attempt to boost the economy and help those who were struggling financially.

Sanan said an extension would help generate combined spending valued at 90 billion baht to the economic system, boosting GDP growth by 0.6-0.7 percentage points to more than 3% this year. He added that it would help small businesses survive and continue employing workers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post