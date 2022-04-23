Connect with us

Thai commerce chairman welcomes end of PCR test requirement

Tara Abhasakun

Following the announcement for major changes to Thailand Pass, a commerce leader is giving the government a great big thank you. Yesterday, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sanan Angubolkul, thanked the government for getting rid of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors on arrival, starting May 1.

“The private sector believes the decision will help trade, investment, services and tourism sentiment to recover faster”.

In addition to removing PCR tests, Thailand’s CCSA has made other changes as well. The requirement to book an SHA+ hotel as part of the Test & Go entry scheme will also be dropped under yesterday’s CCSA decision. Insurance coverage requirements will also be dropped from US$20,000 dollar to US$10,000.

In the wake of the Thailand Pass changes, Sanan said the business sector considers it highly important that the government extend the Khon La Khrueng co-payment subsidy scheme, in the wake of the changes to Thailand Pass. He said that even though Thais have started spending more money, their spending is still relatively “lower than normal”.

The Khon La Khrueng scheme was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic in an attempt to boost the economy and help those who were struggling financially.

Sanan said an extension would help generate combined spending valued at 90 billion baht to the economic system, boosting GDP growth by 0.6-0.7 percentage points to more than 3% this year. He added that it would help small businesses survive and continue employing workers.

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Ramanathan.P
    2022-04-23 15:33
    Let us wait and see how things unfold on 1st May as there are still many grey areas......
    image
    Zorba_the_Geek
    2022-04-23 16:08
    It's the grey areas that are the nation's biggest problem. And even as most of them dye their grey areas, it doesn't sink into their geriatric brains and invigorate their thinking. Sadly.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

