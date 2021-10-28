Connect with us

Economy

Reform urged for foreigners to invest or buy condos in Thailand

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Industry people are urging Thailand to simplify rules for foreigners to invest and buy condos. (via Fire in Thailand)

The vice-chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand is calling for amendments to the restrictions and processes for foreigners to buy condos and invest in the country. He said the process is unnecessarily complex, and steps need to be taken to improve procedures and conditions if Thailand’s plan to lure wealthy pensioners is to gain any traction.

He called for the money transfer procedures in particular to be revised as they can involve forcing condo buyers to transfer their money out of Thailand into their home currency and then back into Thailand again in order to show the required foreign exchange transaction to the Lands Department. For buyers who have businesses or families in Thailand, this is an unnecessary burden.

Most countries don’t care about money coming into their country, just money going out, so the vice-chairman suggested Thailand’s rules are overbearing. He also argued against the sentiment that Thai people consider foreign ownership of property in Thailand to be treasonous, though Thais can buy property overseas without the same stigma.

He stressed that Thais and foreign buyers are rarely in competition as the homes and locations desired by foreign pensioners are usually different to the desires of Thai buyers. In fact, a senior research fellow at the Thailand Development and Research Institute suggests that without foreign investment in the property sector the economy may struggle.

Skilled labour shortages, 1.5 trillion baht of debt, and slowing Thai population growth all hurt the housing market, but Thailand attracts foreigners like digital nomads seeking to relocate or pensioners seeking to retire in the country. Long-term foreigners pump money into the Thai economy, stimulate employment and invest in the country.

Thailand is aiming to generate 800 billion baht of investments from 80,000 rich pensioners and 10,000 other wealthy people, plus an additional 270 billion baht in taxes. The government’s overall plan has set its sights on bringing in 1 million foreigners, each of which is expected to spend 1 million baht per year to generate 1 trillion baht annually.

The plan is to set up a service centre for long-term residents to help them clear all the complexities and hurdles for foreigners to buy condos and invest in Thailand now. The research fellow suggested also increasing the amount of medical support available if Thailand is luring in many older foreigners. They expect the scheme to pick up in the first or second quarter of 2022.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-10-28 18:32
20 minutes ago, Stonker said: Do these plans to attract "wealthy foreigners" never end? Once a thief always a thief perhaps ?
image
LoongFred
2021-10-28 18:38
40 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The vice-chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand is calling for amendments to the restrictions and processes for foreigners to buy condos and invest in the country. He said the process is unnecessarily complex,…
image
EdwardV
2021-10-28 18:46
What happen to the talk about foreigners buying single family homes? I wouldn’t want to buy a condo in my home country let alone a foreign one. Bad investment.
image
Soidog
2021-10-28 18:46
The terminology that caught my eye with this article was the reference to “Treason”. Now this may be poor translation, though most likely not! It’s a measure of just how nationalistic and inward looking these poor people have been brainwashed.…
image
Stonker
2021-10-28 19:31
49 minutes ago, LoongFred said: I don't understand the need th transfer funds out of Thailand then back. I though the idea was to attract foreign investment from abroad. Sounds a little like money laundering, but I don't know. Foreigners…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs1 min ago

Record drug bust in Laos follows pandemic’s methamphetmine boom
World47 mins ago

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges for shooting on set
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | No more Lisa for new years, Abduction linked to Reused gloves | Oct. 28
Sponsored1 day ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport1 hour ago

Bangkok public transport back to normal capacity on Monday
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s Industry Ministry is backing hemp as a new cash crop
Economy2 hours ago

Reform urged for foreigners to invest or buy condos in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs3 hours ago

55 million meth pills seized in Laos in biggest SE Asian bust ever
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket3 hours ago

BlackPink’s Lisa says “no” to Phuket New Year countdown event
Bangkok3 hours ago

Khao San Road expects very slow recovery, even after reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

Truckers and tour bus drivers plan strike over diesel prices
Malaysia4 hours ago

World’s first unisex condom invented by Malaysian gynaecologist
Thailand4 hours ago

Floating stage, 2nd hand medical gloves, Thai superstar Lisa, Crack ups | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 48
Property5 hours ago

Covid-19 has accelerated Thailand’s property market disruption by 5 to 10 years
Thailand5 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to outline Thailand’s path to net zero at UN Climate Change Conference
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending